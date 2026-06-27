Steelers Worst Move is Cutting Will Howard

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers only have trouble coming if they cut Will Howard. There's only one way it wouldn't be a major negative to the 2026 season and beyond, and if they don't pull it off, everyone looks bad heading into next offseason.

If the Steelers win a Super Bowl this season, there are no problems. There can't be issues or regrets for a franchise that just hoisted a Lombardi Trophy. Any concerns, any risky moves and any decisions the fanbase didn't agree with goes out the window, and everyone is thrilled heading into the spring of 2027.

If they do not, the only "win" this team could have heading into 2027 is a foundation at quarterback. Opportunities for young passers to prove themselves as the next franchise QB of the orginization. Will Howard is the first name that'll get an opportunity, unless the team decides to move on before he ever does.

Steelers Have Two Goals Under Mike McCarthy

When the Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as the replacement to Mike Tomlin, and their first "new" coach in 20 years, they had two goals for him.

The first is to win a Super Bowl. McCarthy is 15th all-time in regular season wins in the NFL and has won a Super Bowl in the past. He's a proven winner in the National Football League and keeps a team that won the AFC North in 2025 as the same level, if not higher, heading into 2026.

The second goal is to develop a quarterback. This team hasn't been able to find a long-term answer at the position since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and they understand that needs to end. McCarthy has a long and successful track record of sculpting good QBs, and he's here to find the next one in Pittsburgh.

Will Howard is That Player Right Now

"I think he’s definitely a real prospect as a starting quarterback. I think there’s a lot of growth."

That was McCarthy on MadDog Radio talking about Howard less than two months ago. No comments about needing a veteran in case Rodgers goes down or how he can develop on the practice squad. Just a ringing endorsement for his second-year passer, who he has also made known wouldn't have been a sixth-round pick if he was a head coach that offseason.

"I think he's going to be definitely a starter in this league." #Steelers HC Mike McCarthy raves about quarterback Will Howard to @AdamSchein and talks about why it made sense for Pittsburgh to draft Drew Allar ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sqFzgb7JzB — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) April 30, 2026

So, the plan is to pivot away from the quarterback with starting potential to secure yourself a 9-9-1 backup behind Rodgers? What sense does that make?

Mason Rudolph is a respected quarterback in the NFL and rightfully so. Anyone who's played nearly a decade in this league has what it takes to play and succeed in it, but that isn't enough to pull the plug on your most promising "next quarterback."

If the Steelers don't win the Super Bowl this year, Howard is one of the only things the fanbase and team have to look forward to moving into next offseason. You can't get rid of that for a player you're hoping saves you for two or three games during the season.

It's an important role, but not more important than developing your next QB. Cutting Will Howard makes no sense for the Steelers this summer, and unless he's terrible in training camp and the preseason, that won't change.

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