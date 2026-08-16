7 Steelers in Danger of Losing Their Roster Spots

With the preseason opener in the rearview mirror, the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster situation has become a bit more clear.

For as many players that aided their chances of making the 53-man roster, there were an equal amount who saw their odds dip in the Steelers' 28-9 victory at Acrisure Stadium.

Here are seven players who could see their respective tenures with Pittsburgh come to an end over the next few weeks as a result.

Eli Heidenreich and Kaleb Johnson

After missing a handful of practices in the week leading up to Pittsburgh's preseason opener due to a hamstring injury, Heidenreich ended up logging 28 total snaps in the contest (per Pro Football Focus).

Across nine carries, he went for 21 yards while garnering three reps on the kick return team and proving that he was healthy.

The seventh-round rookie and hometown kid's versatility is a huge plus working in his favor and fits McCarthy's roster vision as someone who can wear a ton of hats.

Heidenreich is still fighting an uphill battle to secure a 53-man spot ahead of the likes of Travis Homer and Lew Nichols after an unremarkable run in training camp and the first game of the preseason, however.

As for Johnson, a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, his time with the Steelers may soon be cut short.

Following a disappointing rookie campaign that saw him post 78 yards on 29 touches, Johnson feels like he's done little to put himself in good standing ahead of final roster cuts later this month, especially after going for just three yards on two rushing attempts vs. Green Bay.

With Homer and Nichols playing ahead of him while Heidenreich received seven more carries as well, Johnson may find himself as one of the odd men out at running back.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dean Lowry (94) on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Esezi Otomewo and Dean Lowry

The Steelers have an embarrassment of riches on the interior of their defensive line, meaning they'll essentially be forced to part ways with a useful player or two heading into the regular season.

With Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Sebastian Joseph-Day and the newly-extended Keeanu Benton all locks to make the 53-man roster, that likely leaves just one spot open beyond that group.

Because sixth-round rookie Gabriel Rubio has stood out in such a major way both throughout camp and against the Packers with his play strength and ability to stop the run, Otomewo and Lowry seem like they're trending towards landing on the wrong side of the roster bubble.

Lowry's had some notable moments here and there this summer, but he's also coming off an ACL injury he suffered with Pittsburgh during training camp in 2025 while also nearing the end of his career at 32-years-old.

Otomewo had nine pressures on 104 pass rushing snaps (per PFF) for the Steelers last year and is a solid depth piece, though finding room for him on the 53-man roster has become increasingly tough.

Sebastian Castro

With the emergence of seventh-round rookie Robert Spears-Jennings and the signing of Rayshawn Jenkins, Castro's chances of sneaking onto the roster have decreased considerably over the past couple of weeks.

He got plenty of run against the Packers, logging 48 total snaps, but he didn't exactly stand out or help himself out when it comes to playing himself into a 53-man spot.

Castro still has some potential on special teams and may eventually become a viable backup safety who is at his best in the box. For now, though, it appears like he'll be released at final roster cuts and subsequently land on the Steelers' practice squad unless another team scoops him up.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) takes the field against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ryan McCollum

The addition of Elandon Roberts means Pittsburgh is likely going to carry five inside linebackers on the 53-man roster, and there's still at least a chance that four quarterbacks stick around as well.

In terms of the players who benefit the least from those potential developments, McCollum ranks near the top of the list.

He's appeared in all 34 of the Steelers' games the past two seasons, primarily on special teams, while also serving as the backup center to Zach Frazier.

With Brock Hoffman now in the building as an option at both center and guard, however, McCollum is in danger of missing the roster if Pittsburgh doesn't keep 10 offensive linemen.

Malik Harrison

His odds were already incredibly slim, but Harrison's fate is all but sealed now that Roberts is back with the Steelers.

Harrison is a decent backup at inside linebacker who specializes in defending the run while also helping out on special teams. The issue, of course, is that it's extremely hard to justify holding onto him when he's carrying a cap hit of $6.79 million this season.

Pittsburgh would save $4.75 million by releasing Harrison, per Over the Cap, and that's almost certainly going to end up being the outcome.

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