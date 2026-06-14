8 Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Offense Might Be Dangerous

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are off. The summer is here, marking the end of Organized Team Activities and minicamp.

Four weeks of practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex is in the books, leaving plenty of notes to fill the notepad.

Here are the eight biggest takeaways as the Steelers take one final break before training camp.

Germie Bernard is Already a Pro

Germie Bernard looks impressive on the football field, but it's his presence that really catches your eye.

The second-round pick out of Alabama looks like a professional. Everyone in the building keeps saying it. He walks around and seems to understand everything being thrown at him. He lines up first during drills, and he hasn't seemed lost at any moment.

It's rare for a rookie to look as mature as Bernard does, but it gives him a great launching pad for training camp.

Little bit of Germie Bernard pic.twitter.com/RhUf3xMXdk — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) May 28, 2026

Roman Wilson is Developing His QB Relationship

Last year, Aaron Rodgers referred to the additions of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Theilen as making the room more "professional." After that comment, Roman Wilson didn't play unless there were injuries.

This year, Wilson was a name many had already given up on. But he looked good during OTAs and minicamp. Not just making plays on the field, highlighted by a 70-yard reception from Rodgers, but with his presence.

He's much more calm this spring than the last two. More professional you could say. And it may give him a fighting chance for real playing time.

Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf Connection Stronger

Aaron Rodgers looks impressive, but he's Aaron Rodgers. DK Metcalf looks impressive, but he's DK Metcalf. Both of them should.

What stands out is the connection between the two.

Last year, you could tell Rodgers and Metcalf wanted that chemistry a WR1 and a Hall of Fame quarterback have, they just couldn't form it. This year, it's definitely there, at least to some degree. They are much more on the same page, which allows Rodgers to anticipate plays better. It should also make Metcalf a much more dangerous wide receiver knowing his quarterback is going to put him in advantagous spots.

Drew Allar Has Improved

To round out the offensive side of the football, it's time to talk about the rookie quarterback.

Drew Allar came into rookie minicamp, and this is no exaggeration, might have been the worst-looking quarterback I've seen in the NFL. But that was rookie minicamp.

Since then, he's improved each step of the way. The second week of OTAs, Allar had a few impressive passes that caught everyone's eye. The week after that, you could tell that his reworked throwing motion was becoming more natural for him.

The final week, he put it all together. He was no longer thinking through every moment of a play or drill. Instead, he just played the position. It was much different, and much better.

There's still a long way to go for the Pittsburgh rookie, but the progress is there, which should give fans some belief in Mike McCarthy's ability to work with Allar.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Alex Highsmith Looks Great

Alex Highsmith may have some drama surrounding him right now, but he may also be the best defensive player on the Steelers' roster. $17 million is a steal for the edge rusher, but he's not going to get paid more this offseason. Maybe next.

Before he left minicamp early, Highsmith looked faster, stronger and like the Steelers' best pass rusher, which he might have been by the end of last year already.

Who knows how this saga ends, but the Steelers would be giving up an elite player if they moved on this offseason. They already know that, though.

Jaquan Brisker Fits in Well

The Steelers don't do much to show a player's physicality during OTAs and minicamp, and for defensive backs, you don't get too many opportunities to showcase your skills. But Jaquan Brisker already looks like he belongs in Pittsburgh.

The local star out of Penn State is working with coaches all the time and is taking on somesort of a leadership role in the backend of the defense. How it all translates to the field on Sundays we'll find out later in the summer, but for now, he looks like he knows what he's doing. So much so, that the coaching staff has taken a liking to him as the communicator deep.

Daylon Everette Has Taken On Some Big-Time Competition

Daylen Everette came into OTAs without many expectations. The third-round pick out of Georgia was viewed as a bottom of the depth chart player who has all the physical tools to develop into a high-quality cornerback in the NFL.

The Steelers are going to let him prove himself early, though. With Jamel Dean and Joey Porter Jr. on the sideline, Everette was getting plenty of reps with players like DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. He didn't win them all, but he did win some. That's impressive for a rookie in his first four weeks of practice.

Everette is going to get a shot at competing for playing time this season. If he takes advantage of it, he could be the primary outside backup behind Dean and Porter.

Watch Out for Sebastian Castro

The most impressive name at OTAs and minicamp may have been Sebastian Castro. The second-year UDFA out of Iowa didn't do much in his run with the Steelers last season. He was claimed off waivers after the Buccaneers scooped him off Pittsburgh's practice squad. But even then, he was a special teamer at most.

This spring, Castro looked settled, knowledagable and quicker. He made several players while working with the first team defense and was crisp and in the front of the line during individual drills.

Watch for Castro during training camp. Every summer, there's one sleeper who emerges with a chance to make the team. He may be this year's surprise.

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