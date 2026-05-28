Steelers Expectations for Daylen Everette: Can Rookie CB Contribute?

The Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is much improved from where it stood a year ago.

With Jamel Dean stepping in as Joey Porter Jr.'s running mate at outside cornerback while Pittsburgh native Jaquan Brisker will start next to DeShon Elliott at safety, the back-end of the Steelers' defense profiles as a strength heading into the 2026 campaign.

Looming large within that discussion as well is third-round pick Daylen Everette. The University of Georgia product isn't a finished product, but with his traits, there's a world in which he exceeds all expectations as a rookie and pushes for considerable playing time.

On the flip side, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if the Steelers slow-played Everette's development and instead let their veteran depth pieces in Asante Samuel Jr. and Brandin Echols shoulder the load behind Porter Jr., Dean and Jalen Ramsey while the 22-year-old adapts to life in the NFL.

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) carries the ball for a touchdown after a fumble during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Should Pittsburgh Expect From Everette in 2026?

As far as measurables and athletic tools go, Everette has everything Pittsburgh could possibly be looking for in an impact player at cornerback.

Coming in at a shade over 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds at the NFL Combine with long arms (31 7/8 inches), Everette showed off his stellar speed with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time.

His explosiveness pops on film, and he's not afraid to get physical either in press coverage or against the run. That tendency to mix it up also came back to hurt him quite a bit in college, though, as he can get grabby and thus find himself in trouble with penalties.

Everette's instincts in coverage have to improve too, as does his technique in certain areas, specifically as a tackler.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates an interception with Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) during the second quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If we learned anything from the Steelers' strategy in the 2026 NFL Draft, however, it's that they aren't afraid of a project.

From first-round offensive tackle Max Iheanachor to third-round quarterback Drew Allar, the organization took fliers on a number of players who have the raw talent and tools necessary to grow into quality players but aren't yet refined.

Everette falls into that category as well, though a strong argument could be made that he's closer to garnering regular season snaps than either Iheanachor or Allar.

With an emphasis on versatility in Patrick Graham's defense, Pittsburgh could deploy Everette both on the boundary or in the slot in certain packages and may even consider messing around with trying him out at safety.

The Steelers have a lot of options in the secondary, and Everette's not going to play starter-level snaps as a rookie in all likelihood, but his size and speed make him such an intriguing player right from the jump.

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