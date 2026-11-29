PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers breakup continues to be shocking with every turn, and even days after it's over, it's not slowing down.

Rodgers and the Steelers ended things in maybe the messiest breakup in NFL history. The 42-year-old quarterback was benched in a public statement without being told by his head and then proceeded to go on the Pat McAfee Show and tell millions of viewers all of the secrets about head coach Mike McCarthy.

It may have been the craziest week in franchise history, and was certainly the most intense ending to a quarterback situation in Pittsburgh ever. But how did it all get there? According to Rodgers, who texted Al Michaels during the Steelers' win over the Denver Broncos, he made the decision to expose McCarthy after he was "barred" from the team's facility.

Now, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, that may not be the case. And in fact, Rodgers may have known he was going to do a tell-all well before his benching.

Schefter and Rapoport are reporting that Rodgers told McCarthy before being benched that if he did not hand over play-calling duties to him, he was going to "expose" all of the things happening within the building.

"During his playcalling power play, Rodgers said this to McCarthy, according to sources: 'If you don't do it my way, I'm going to expose everything going on here,'" the insiders reported.

"'Go for it,' McCarthy responded, before adding: 'I'm tired of your bulls---. I'm proud of what we're building here. I like the direction we're going.'"

Rodgers wasn't lying, exposing that McCarthy was sleeping during quarterback meetings, missing walk-throughs and not connecting with the defensive players. Nothing outside of McCarthy holding a grudge for Rodgers "getting him fired" in Green Bay in 2018 has been denied by the head coach or the organization.

McCarthy Still Trying to Win the Locker Room

While the Rodgers ending is chaotic and won't win many fans over, the head coach still hasn't won the locker room.

The players adored Rodgers and were disappointed when they found out the news of his benching. The mood in the locker room, even after the win over the Broncos, was that this team was still uncertain about their head coach and weren't necessarily playing for him, but for the group of players around them.

There's a lot of work to do for McCarthy, if he's going to right this ship. But Rodgers' exit from Pittsburgh was too dramatic to fix. And it's hard to deny the Steelers didn't make the right call in moving on.