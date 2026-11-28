PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won the unlikeliest of contests over the Denver Broncos. In the face of absolute pandemonium behind the scenes, the Steelers came together and soundly defeated a playoff-bound Broncos squad.

During the middle of the Steelers and Broncos broadcast on Amazon Prime, Al Michaels shared a message he received directly from former Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"He said the code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership,” Michaels said reading from Rodgers' text messages, "They took this public, never heard from the head coach, then they leak at 11:00 PM. They also barred me from the facility, that’s why I went to McAfee."

The move was Rodgers' second attempt to control the narrative surrounding his departure. While there has been little pushback on the specific details he shared, it's clear that the Steelers are ready to turn the page and move on, but Rodgers clearly is not.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy (left) talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right) before the game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Organizational Disruption to Personal Rift

After Rodgers' appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Steelers responded in two ways. The first was to release him and the second was to speak about this strictly as a personal rift between McCarthy and Rodgers that infiltrated the entire group. Owner Art Rooney II referred to Rodgers as not a "good teammate" in his recent interview with Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Former head coach Mike Tomlin called the entire ordeal a "dumpster fire," while former New England Patriots legend Tom Brady criticized Rodgers for making "private things" public when he went on McAfee.

The pushback from fellow former NFL players and coaches paints a much different picture of Rodgers' exit compared to when he first went on the ESPN airwaves after being benched.

Suddenly, the explosive revelation Rodgers brought to light felt more like a petty squabble between two competitors with a deep, personal history.

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks in a press conference after the game against the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Get Final Laugh...For Now

Meanwhile, the Steelers as a whole were unified in their message in the aftermath of the Rodgers pipe bomb - let's move forward and play football. Players inside the locker room, despite not a single one going on record to deny the allegations Rodgers made against McCarthy, frequently went on the record to say they were trying to flip the page and come together as a team.

That's exactly what happened in Week 12. The Steelers came together as a unit and absolutely routed the Broncos, defeating them 27-5 and improving their record to 7-4. Suddenly, the plummeting Steelers are right back in the AFC North divisional race and on track to secure a postseason spot.

After the win, McCarthy again kept the focus on the game and the team. He admitted that he has tons of work to do, specifying the need to be more involved with the defense. Instead of taking the bait and sending another response to Rodgers, McCarthy continued to focus on the players inside the locker room and the road ahead.

"We have a very important role in this sport," he told reporters. "But you have to make sure you keep it about the players. We still have work to do from my position, and we'll continue to do that, but we gotta keep building off of the things that we've done well."

Rodgers tried to take control of the narrative, and it didn't quite land. The Steelers won that battle, just like they won in Week 12, by disregarding the 42-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback.