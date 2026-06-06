Pat Freiermuth Explains How Steelers Rookie QB Has Grown

There's going to be a learning curve for any rookie quarterback entering the NFL, and it's been no different for Drew Allar in his opening weeks with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The third-round pick out of Penn State has steadily improved as the Steelers' offseason program has gone on, and fellow Nittany Lion Pat Freiermuth has taken notice.

"Drew, it's been cool to kind of work with a Penn State guy," Freiermuth said in an interview with Steelers.com's Missi Matthews and Mike Prisuta. "It's just been cool to see him here. First couple days as a pro is really tough on a rookie. New team, new building. And it's been tough, but he's been progressing really well."

Freiermuth expanded on those comments by noting that Allar spearheaded a two-minute drive this week and appears to be more at ease in both Mike McCarthy's offense and Pittsburgh's locker room.

"He led the team down on a two-minute drive the other day," Freiermuth said. "It's just been great to see him get more comfortable in the locker room and the offense."

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Does Allar Need to Show This Summer?

Upon selecting Allar, McCarthy and the rest of Pittsburgh's coaching staff knew they had a long-term project on their hands.

The 22-year-old has exceptional arm strength and the requisite size for the quarterback position, but every other aspect of his game from a mechanical, technical and even mental aspect, was a significant work in progress.

That undertaking began at rookie minicamp, where Allar was the only signal caller present by design so that the Steelers could work closely with him while also presenting a bit of an early challenge.

The first week of OTAs was reportedly rough for Allar as he continued to make the changes Pittsburgh has looked to help him implement.

Pittsburgh Steelers

He turned it around during the second week of OTAs by all accounts, though, and all that matters for him is taking those small, incremental steps this summer.

Allar is a lock to make the Steelers' 53-man roster, though it's unlikely that he'll win the backup job ahead of either Will Howard or Mason Rudolph.

There's no reason for Pittsburgh to throw Allar out there during the regular season if it doesn't have to considering he simply isn't ready as he reworks his entire process behind center.

For the Steelers to feel confident in him moving forward and have the belief that he can eventually start games for them, all Allar really has to do is keep building on his recent momentum and keep growing, even if it's at a slow pace, while having some standout moments in training camp and the preseason.

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