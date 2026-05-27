Aaron Rodgers Was Reason WR Didn't Return to Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was open to a return to the team this offseason, but Aaron Rodgers' decision timeline ultimately led him to go a different route.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Valdes-Scantling stated that though the Steelers were an intriguing option for him in free agency, he instead signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys because he wasn't sure at the time whether or not Rodgers was going to either play for the black and gold in 2026 or retire.

“I was still interested in playing for Pittsburgh,” Valdes-Scantling said. “But I was very adamant on [wanting] to play with Aaron if I was going to go back to Pittsburgh because he’s one of my best friends that I’ve made in this league over my nine-year career. He was still undecided if he was going to go back and play or if he was going to hang it up, so I was like, ‘Let’s see what else is out there.’”

Valdes-Scantling could still potentially end up back with Rodgers in Pittsburgh if things don't work out in Dallas, but for now the pair will not play alongside one another this upcoming season.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Valdes-Scantling's Brief Steelers Tenure

Valdes-Scantling and Rodgers' relationship began when the former was selected by Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The two played together for four seasons through the end of Valdes-Scantling's rookie deal in 2021. Over 59 games during that stretch, which included 39 starts, he caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and 2023 before enduring brief stints with the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, Valdes-Scantling reunited with Rodgers in Pittsburgh by signing to the team's practice squad in early November.

He later signed to the Steelers' active roster on December 15, and he ultimately appeared in five games down the stretch. Across that stretch, Valdes-Scantling recorded 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches (21 targets) while logging 198 offensive snaps.

He was rather productive in Pittsburgh's Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans, finishing with three catches on five targets for 26 yards in a 30-6 blowout loss at Acrisure Stadium, which marked Mike Tomlin's last game as the franchise's head coach.

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