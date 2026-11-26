PITTSBURGH -- The breakup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers was messy, public and brought up way more than anyone could have imagined. But how did it start? Where did it all suddenly come from?

Just over 24 hours before Rodgers was benched by the Steelers in a public statement made on their website and social media pages, head coach Mike McCarthy made it known that "Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback." It was shocking to see the news that he changed his mind, and the fallout that happened afterward felt so dramatic that it clearly meant something significant happened to cause it all.

Now, we know.

McCarthy and Rodgers met multiple times throughout the day before his benching, discussing the future of the offense and how they can move forward. McCarthy acknowledged in his press conference after Rodgers' release that the quarterback gave him an ultimatum that was "above his pay grade," and that eventually led to him being benched and cut.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, that ultimatum was for Rodgers to take over play-calling duties, removing McCarthy from the role.

SOURCES: In a Tuesday evening meeting, Aaron Rodgers gave Mike Mike McCarthy an ultimatum: I want to call all the plays or just release me. They called his bluff and released him. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 25, 2026

Rodgers seemingly gave the reason for this, stating that McCarthy was falling asleep in offensive and quarterback meetings and was not watching film on opponents in a timely manner.

Rodgers claims he's worried about McCarthy's health and wanted him to lead team meetings and focus on a smaller role as a head coach, instead of play-calling duties. He also claims that he thought the two were on the same page prior to his benching.

The Steelers weren't budging, though. This team will move forward with a new quarterback, not play-caller. McCarthy remains the man in charge, and the organization shared their support of him publicly to make sure everyone was aware of the situation and which side they were choosing.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, the only change in Pittsburgh is the release of Rodgers. They sit 6-4 and McCarthy is leading the charge. He believes he's the right man for the job and will continue to be throughout the season - now with a new starting quarterback to work with.

"I know how to win, and that's the facts," McCarthy said when asked why he's the right man for the job moving forward. "This is my third program, and I plan on winning here because of the men, because of this organization. We've got started, and the opportunity we have to learn and grow today because of some of the things that, frankly, should have been talked about earlier. So, this is a growth opportunity that I intend to take full advantage of."

Pittsburgh's season may be rocky, but it's still alive. And McCarthy isn't changing how this operation will run for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.