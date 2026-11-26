PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back on "The Pat McAfee Show". He didn't hide any of the stories he once felt he was covering up about his head coach. And as it was happening, the Pittsburgh Steelers were walking off the practice field, with Mike McCarthy making his way to the second floor of UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to prepare for the Denver Broncos, with Mason Rudolph as his starting quarterback.

To set the scene, reporters are required to wait in the lobby of the practice facility as the team comes off the practice field. This allows players to settle before the media rushes in for interviews. It also allows the coaching staff to make their way to their offices after talking post-practice.

On this particular day, the Steelers ended practice at 1:37 p.m. Coincidentally, their former starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, was speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" at 1:40 p.m.

Usually, the McAfee Show is on the television in the lobby of the facility every weekday at noon until it ends. ESPN almost never gets turned off at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. But just seconds before Rodgers was set to make his appearance, someone came in and changed the channel.

So, everyone turned to their phones. Crowds of reporters huddled around each other, listening to the words of Rodgers as he unleashed havoc on the Steelers and their head coach. And as he told stories of McCarthy "snoring" in meetings and chanting "1,2,3 Packers" to the team, the head coach himself came walking through the crowd.

"Excuse me," McCarthy said as he shuffled through the crowd and made his way onto the elevator, only to hear Rodgers say, "I'm concerned about his health" in the background.

The moment was surreal. You knew that McCarthy knew, but it's hard to imagine he knew what was actually happening. That his once long-standing friendship evaporated as Rodgers let the entire world know that McCarthy is failing Pittsburgh as their lead man. That he would be the biggest topic of conversation across multiple platforms, radio shows, TV programs and Thanksgiving catch-ups, and not because he benched a future Hall of Famer, but because he's falling asleep in meetings.

With the release of Rodgers following his appearance on the show, the Steelers have made their stance clear. McCarthy isn't going anywhere, but it's hard to tell right now what that means for the future of the franchise.

"I love Aaron Rodgers and I love the Pittsburgh Steelers," Will Howard summed it up.

Truthfully, that's the line everyone is walking right now. This team was blindsided. Then, so was McCarthy. The mood of the locker room after the Rodgers interview was like everyone just found out they got coal for Christmas.

Fans, players and the organization need to pick a side. Some already have, and some are trying to let it cool before they do.

The Steelers are in a whirlwind, though. Most reporters in the room would tell you that they have never witnessed anything like this before, because there may have never been anything like this before.

To witness it in real time was jaw-dropping. This situation may be over, but the moment will last forever. And surreal may be underplaying how powerful it felt at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.