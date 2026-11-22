PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf may have hit rock bottom after his most recent outing. After recording a single reception on four targets, Metcalf's most notable plays were two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that led to his ejection from the contest.

It was the third time this season that the Steelers watched their highest-paid receiver post fewer than 15 receiving yards in a game and the fourth time he recorded fewer than three receptions.

Now, it's possible Metcalf might face even more discipline after his incident in Week 11. After he attempted to poke the eyes of Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean, Metcalf could face a possible suspension for his actions. Given Metcalf's history and the league's attitude towards this type of action, it feels like a strong bet that the Steelers' top wideout won't play in Week 12.

"The referee told me he (Metcalf) poked the defender in the eye," head coach Mike McCarthy told the media after the game.

"We'll sit down and address everything," he continued. "We need him. We need him in those games, and that's not acceptable to get thrown out of the game as one of the 48 (players active)."

Metcalf's History With Poking

This is the second time since Metcalf joined the Steelers that he has been disciplined for this action.

When the Steelers battled the Green Bay Packers in 2025, Metcalf got into it with Packers linebacker Quay Walker. During the incident, Metcalf didn't quite land it, but he clearly tried to put his fingers inside Walker's visor in a poking motion.

For that incident, the NFL fined Metcalf $12,172.

Metcalf has also been suspended recently for his actions on the field.

During the team's trip to Detroit last season to take on the Detroit Lions, an altercation on the sidelines cost him a pair of games as the regular season came to an end. In response to a jawing Lions fan, Metcalf put his hands on the man before the two were separated.

The action went unnoticed during the game, but the league certainly saw what transpired. In response, he was suspended for two games, forcing him out of the team's final two regular season contests as they tried to make the postseason.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) leaps over Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the first half of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aqib Talib Incident Might Be Precedent NFL Follows

Back in 2015, Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was suspended for one game after an altercation he had with Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen. As the game reached its final moments, the two came together, and Talib eventually poked him in the eye.

The league was not pleased with the incident and suspended him, according to an ESPN report from Jeff Legwold.

That might be the most comparable situation for Metcalf and the Steelers to gauge their expectations. While it's impossible to predict the NFL's actions ahead of time, they have set a precedent.