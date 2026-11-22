PHILADELPHIA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season is closing in on them. After a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, the team laid an egg in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now, things are getting concerning.

A 19-16 loss to Philly moves Pittsburgh to 6-4 on the season, with the Denver Broncos coming up on a short week.

Things need to turn around fast for the Steelers, but their offense is getting worse by the week, and their defense can't keep up.

This team may be headed down a dark road and may now have to do it without one of their highest-paid players.

Max Hurleman's Nerves Almost Ruined His Debut

Max Hurleman needs to learn how to field a kickoff. Right from the jump, you saw the second-year return man look uncomfortable as the deep man and he just never settled in.

He was nervous, you could tell. And whether he just wasn't seeing the ball in the air or was too focused on what was happening in front of him, he couldn't get under the ball and field it successfully on a consistent basis.

This was supposed to be his big opportunity. For the last two weeks, Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers hyped up Hurleman and pushed for him to get a chance to prove himself. This was that chance, and he may have lost it.

Pittsburgh clearly wants more out of their return game after making rookie Kaden Wetjen inactive. But Hurleman was not the answer in this one. It'd be surprising if he got another shot next week against the Denver Broncos.

At the same time, he made a real impact offensively down the stretch. Hurleman finished with a team-leading 61 yards on six receptions, and he scored a 20-yard touchdown on the Steelers' final offensive drive of the game that cut their deficit to three points with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh couldn't stop the Eagles on the ensuing drive, which clinched the win for the latter, but Hurleman's offensive performance was certainly encouraging.

Aaron Rodgers' Vision is Gone

Aaron Rodgers is becoming an issue for the Steelers. Now, you can't bench him, and you aren't going to get better play out of Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar or Will Howard. But you do need to accept that he's not who he once was, and it's very, very evident.

Rodgers misses wide open receivers multiple times a game, and sometimes, it's right in front of him. Roman Wilson had a first down and some on a third down play in the first quarter, and Ben Skowronek may have scored a touchdown on a bootleg to end the opening quarter, being five yards behind the entire defense with his hand up and running with Rodgers in the same direction.

Rodgers decided to tuck it and run for 12 yards. It looked good until you saw the entire play.

Rodgers wasn't playing good football before the offense started to fall off. Now that he's frustrated and doesn't trust his wideouts or offensive line, he's a shell of what he once was.

Without him, it feels like this is the beginning of the end for the Steelers. What was a promising season just a few weeks ago may be collapsing. And Rodgers' farewell tour may not be what he wanted it to be.

O-Line is Bad Again

The offensive line is starting to struggle again, which brings up a ton of questions, and concerns. Can it be fixed? Probably not. This group just hasn't stayed consistent all season, and without Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier is doing everything he can to try and keep the interior intact.

For now, it brings up questions about how to make the offense work without a good offensive line. It's not easy, but not impossible. McCarthy just needs to put the group in situations where they have an upper-hand. That should mean no huddle and a lot of quick routes.

In the future, it brings up a ton of concerns. Can they find another guard in the offseason? Is Troy Fautanu ever going to make it work? What if Spencer Anderson isn't good enough to start and the team needs to find another option this year to replace him - again?

It's all bad for Pittsburgh's offense, and the o-line. And if they can't fix it, they may not be good for some time.

DK Metcalf Experiment Needs to End

DK Metcalf's highlight reel in this game would include a two-yard completion on the opening drive when the team needed three yards to get a first down, and a personal foul that moved Pittsburgh back toward the goal line, subtracting four yards from the offense. Then a second personal foul that got him ejected from the ballgame.

DK Metcalf has been ejected in Philly



CBS | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/johlxzOD1J — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 22, 2026

It's a year to forget for Metcalf, and his poor decision to get into it with Cooper DeJean near the Steelers' own endzone felt like a breaking point. It only got worse when he continued to chirp at Eagles players on the following play after backing his team into a corner when they were down seven points.

Coming into the game, Metcalf was leading all wide receivers with six penalties on the season. He now has eight.

At this point, the best decision the Steelers can make with Metcalf is to bench him. He's not contributing to the offense and is now actively pushing them backward. All around, he's a problem and if it weren't for his starter reputation and $30-plus million contract, he wouldn't be on the field.

The Metcalf experiment is a failure. It's about time to end it.