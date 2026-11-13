Getting Close: Steelers Could Get Starting WR Back Soon

Michael Pittman Jr. doesn't appear to be far away from a return for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo doesn't expect Pittman Jr. (foot) to be activated from the reserve/injured list in time to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football this week, he may be back shortly after that.

"Do I think it's going to happen this week? No, I don't," Fittipaldo said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan on November 11. "He hasn't even been among the guys who have been rehabbing during practice. But there's a little bit better feeling about him maybe for the Eagles game. But I think definitely pushing toward Thanksgiving, post-Thanksgiving, I think that's when you could see Pittman return."

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Timeline of Pittman Jr.'s Injury

Acquired from the Indianapolis Colts alongside a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-rounder in March, Pittsburgh also signed Pittman Jr. to a three-year, $59 million extension that more or less locked him in as the team's No. 2 wide receiver next to DK Metcalf heading into the season.

Pittman Jr. was out for part of training camp and all of the preseason due to a groin injury he suffered during the Steelers' Saturday Night Lights practice on August 8, though he was ready to go by the time Week 1 rolled around.

After posting 58 yards in his debut for the team, however, he missed their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots with a foot injury.

Pittman Jr. was active in Weeks 3 and 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, respectively, but he logged a combined 31 yards between those two contests.

He then landed on IR before having a chance to face the Colts for the first time following the trade in Week 5.

There was some fear at points that Pittman Jr. would remain out long-term, if not for all or at least a vast majority of the season, while dealing with plantar fasciitis.

While Pittman Jr. told reporters at the beginning of the Steelers' Week 9 bye that his injury had "morphed into something else" beyond plantar fasciitis, which was a bit ominous, he expressed some optimism regarding his timeline for a return.

"It would be great to be back after the bye week, which is what I would like," Pittman Jr. said. "But I can't go out there if I'm not effective. So, only time will tell."

Pittman Jr. has missed the minimum of four games while on IR, meaning he can be activated at any time.

His 21-day practice window has yet to be opened, and it appears unlikely that he'll play vs. Cincinnati as a result, though he could still very well be back on the field for Pittsburgh in short order.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Pittman Jr.'s Return Would Mean for Steelers

Pittman Jr. has certainly lost a step at 29 years old, and his foot injury may keep him from being the best version of himself for the rest of the campaign.

Regardless, his return would be huge news for the Steelers when and if it happens. With Roman Wilson (finger) also on IR after suffering his injury vs. Indianapolis, while Ben Skowronek (calf) also hasn't suited up since Week 5, the team has been working with an incredibly short receiver room consisting primarily of DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard and Brandon Smith for essentially their entire four-game win streak.

Skowronek appears good to go ahead of this week's bout with the Bengals, however, and Wilson will be eligible for activation next week, though whether or not he's back in time to face the Eagles remains to be seen.

Pittman Jr.'s not overly explosive or dynamic as a route-runner at this point of his career, especially with his foot injury, but his size, reliable hands and blocking prowess are all of considerable value to Pittsburgh and will help the offense out once he does play.