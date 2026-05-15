Analyst Believes Steelers Are in Trouble For 2026 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have learned their full schedule for the 2026 season, and a former NFL quarterback isn't bullish on their chances of competing.

During ESPN's schedule release show, Dan Orlovsky struck a negative tone when discussing the Steelers' outlook for the upcoming campaign as a result of a tough slate following their Week 9 bye.

"Find a win after the bye week," Orlovsky said. "If you're Pittsburgh, find the win. Cincy? You're not beating Cincy at Cincy. You're not beating Philly at Philly. You're not beating Denver. You're not beating Houston. You're not beating Jacksonville. You're not beating Baltimore... I understand seven of their first nine are non-playoff teams, but I sit here and look at this Steelers team, and we don't know who they're gonna be under Mike McCarthy and if Aaron's [Rodgers] gonna be the guy.

"I continuously believe he will. Five, six wins... They've had two top 10 picks since 1990. It's not normal. But if you go into that bye week and you don't have a banked set of wins, that's a brutal final nine... I don't see easy wins early on. I don't see any wins late."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is Orlovsky Right?

It's fair to approach Pittsburgh with skepticism given that Rodgers has yet to re-sign with the organization and there are some natural questions about how the team will play under a new head coach in McCarthy.

The Steelers have done little to inspire any confidence that they can go above and beyond and rank among the NFL's elite over the last handful of years, and the way they've approached their quarterback situation with Rodgers this offseason reinforces that notion.

If the 42-year-old signal caller is back in the fold, though, which remains the expectation, Pittsburgh is still going to have a high floor. The roster is as talented as it has been in recent memory, particularly at the wide receiver position, which had previously been a weak link, with the additions of Michael Pittman Jr. and second-round pick Germie Bernard, among others.

Rodgers might not have much left in the tank, but the Steelers know that he'll at least provide an adequate enough level of play behind center to keep the offense trucking along at a solid pace, especially now that he's reuniting with McCarthy.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) scrambles from Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Orlovsky is correct in identifying that the second half of Pittsburgh's schedule is tougher, as both of its games against the Baltimore Ravens will occur within the last four weeks of the season while it takes on the Cincinnati Bengals (SNF, Week 10), Philadelphia Eagles (Week 11), Denver Broncos (Black Friday, Week 12), Houston Texans (SNF, Week 13) and Jacksonville Jaguars (MNF, Week 14) over a five-game stretch.

Even so, the Steelers will host the Carolina Panthers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 16 before heading out to Nashville and facing the Tennessee Titans during Week 17, so it's not like there won't be any contests towards the end of the year that they aren't favored in.

Pittsburgh has more clear opportunities for victories leading into its Week 9 bye with matchups against the likes of the Atlanta Falcons (Week 1), Indianapolis Colts (Week 5) and New Orleans Saints (Paris, Week 7) as well as both of its bouts vs. the Cleveland Browns (Weeks 4 & 8), but that doesn't mean the team will be in complete trouble against stiffer competition in the back half of the campaign like Orlovsky suggests.

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