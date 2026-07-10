Darius Slay Redeems Himself With Steelers After Aaron Rodgers Comments

Following a bit of a spat with Ike Taylor after calling Joey Porter Jr.'s hands "sus", Darius Slay Jr. may be getting himself back into the Pittsburgh Steelers' good graces.

During an appearance on ESPN's "NFL Live", Slay Jr. noted that Aaron Rodgers is still capable of moving around when necessary and can manage the pocket well while also having all of the arm talent necessary to make a wide array of throws at 42-years-old.

"He can still move around a little bit. Of course, we're not expecting him to be running crazy around the world," Slay said. "But he can still move around, be comfortable in the pocket, and he's still got the arm strength to make the throws he needs to make."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fires off a pass during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Is Rodgers' Decline Overexaggerated?

Given his age and where he's at as he enters what appears to be the final year of his storied career, Rodgers is largely a shell of himself from a physical standpoint.

The four-time MVP was once a real threat with his legs both in terms of picking up rushing yards while also moving around the pocket and evading pressure.

That simply isn't the case anymore, and that shouldn't come to anyone's surprise. A lot has been made about Rodgers' immense avoidance of hits at every turn, as well as his lack of ability to scramble, and it showed up throughout his first season in Pittsburgh.

It's hard to blame Rodgers, though, as he's dealt with a number of injuries over recent years, including a torn Achilles in 2023, and is looking to preserve himself as a means of staying on the field at all costs.

Even if he may succumb to pressure more often than the average quarterback and give himself up at times when the pocket collapses, that's a better alternative for the Steelers than Rodgers standing tall and taking a ton of hits. Pittsburgh needs him behind center, or else its chances of competing for a playoff spot will fly out the window.

As Slay pointed out, Rodgers' arm really hasn't declined all that much throughout his career. It's not quite as electric as it was during his prime, but it's not that far off either. As long as the offensive line can buy him enough time and his wide receivers can win their routes consistently, there's no reason Rodgers can't remain a solid signal caller for the Steelers in 2026.

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