Darnell Washington Makes Major Life Announcement After Steelers Deal

PITTSBURGH — It’s a great time for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington. The 2023 third-round pick had a breakout 2025 campaign, and is poised to have an even bigger 2026.

Expecting the same thing, the Steelers and Washington agreed to a new four-year contract extension. The deal is worth a total of $42 million and comes with $21 million in guaranteed money.

The only thing that could top the extension news for the Washington family came to pass, as Darnell and his wife Estefany announced that they are expecting a baby boy. They currently have three daughters, meaning this will be the first son welcomed into the family. The couple announced the news via their Instagram accounts.

Washington Riding High

Darnell is hoping that the 2026 season is just a continuation, or improvement of what he produced in 2025. It was a career-best offensive year for Washington, who established himself as a receiving threat in addition to being arguably the best blocking tight end in the NFL.

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Washington took the next step. He was targeted 43 times and hauled in 31 catches for 364 yards and one touchdown.

Now, the Steelers and Washington are expecting that production to be the jumping off point for another breakout campaign in 2026. With Rodgers back under center and Washington fully recovered from the injury that ended his 2025 campaign, things continue to look up for the 24-year-old tight end.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Tight End Room Overview in Pittsburgh

The Steelers now effectively have two number one tight ends in Washington and Freiermuth. Both players make over $10 million annually on their new deals, and that sends a clear message. The offense is going to utilize their tight ends.

That notion was reinforced with their most recent roster addition. The Steelers added veteran tight end Robert Tonyan to the team’s 90-man roster, and he was in attendance for the team’s final day of mandatory minicamp. Tonyan played five seasons with Rodgers while on the Green Bay Packers, and he gives the team another trusted and reliable veteran. He isn't a speedster or physical specimen like Washington, but he gives the team options, something they still desperately needed heading into training camp.

With Tonyan in the mix, plus some youngsters like Riley Nowakowski and undrafted free agent Lake McRae, the Steelers have an interesting competition brewing at the tight end position. Leading that competition is the family man himself, Darnell Washington, who is set to welcome his fourth child and first son into the world.

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