Darnell Washington Under New Weight Rules With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- With a new coaching staff comes a brand new culture, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are learning that firsthand as the 2026 offseason continues. With new head coach Mike McCarthy implementing his system and expectations, the organization already appears vastly different from how previous head coach Mike Tomlin left it.

One of the changes McCarthy is bringing to the Steelers is a new set of rules for the roster to follow. A new development in that is a weight limit and subsequent fines for exceeding it or not reaching goals, and that has alread had an impact on one particularly heavy player on the Steelers' roster.

Tight end Darnell Washington is a behemoth of a man, and that's largely what earned him a new, four-year contract extension with the team. But as he revealed on a recent appearance on Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast, the new staff is strict on him and these weight goals, making it all the more important for him to focus on cutting some pounds before training camp.

"Definitely with the new staff and these new weight fines this year, for sure gotta work on that," he said. "And for sure gonna have to get down."

Washington's Fluctuating Weight

While he was originally listed around 270 pounds as a rookie and through his first season in the NFL, that was a grossly misleading number. In reality, Washington's weight has fluctuated, and in many cases, was underreported. Last November, for example, he revealed during an appearance on Amon Ra St. Brown's podcast that he was over 300 pounds.

It now seems, however, that the organization would like to see him get under the 300-pound mark. With a new system for monitoring weight, Washington is likely looking to get closer to the range of 275 and 290 pounds, hopefully giving him a bit more durability and agility without compromising his hulking build and blocking abilities.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Can Washington Cut More Weight?

Part of the battle for Washington will be re-shaping his diet and relationship with food. As he admitted on Cam's pod, he loves to eat. It's an unsurprising admission for the 6'7", 300-pound tight end, but it's something he's working on during the offseason.

"I just think my body filled out more. I could be for sure wrong, but I love food. Everybody got an addiction. Mine is video games and food," he shared. "So that's something I for sure gotta work on."

If he can become just a bit leaner, the sky is the limit for Washington. He's already a premier blocker and flashed some brilliance in the receiving game in 2025. With a bit more speed, he will only get open more and become more of a dual threat for the Steelers' offense, something he's clearly aiming to accomplish in 2026.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!