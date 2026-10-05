PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers thought that they addressed their wide receiver issues in the offseason. Acquiring veteran Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting Germie Bernard was supposed to upgrade the depth chart and give quarterback Aaron Rodgers the weapons he needed to operate Mike McCarthy's West Coast offense.

Four games into the season, and the Steelers can concretely say they haven't quite solved one of their biggest issues on offense. DK Metcalf had a huge Week 4 performance, but he was also a nonfactor over the first three contests. Roman Wilson has made some big plays, but he's also made some costly mistakes that led to turnovers. Bernard hasn't made the impact some hoped he could as a rookie. Pittman Jr. was supposed to stabilize the group, but he and Rodgers have yet to get on the same page.

While the Steelers look for more help at receiver, one free agent is expected to sign with a team soon. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, former Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins pass-catcher Tyreek Hill is currently speaking with multiple teams. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Schefter that he's negotiating on his client's behalf and could finalize a deal for the former All-Pro before Week 5 action begins.

"I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days," Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Developing: Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he plans to begin negotiating a deal for his veteran wide receiver with multiple teams today.



One of those teams is the Chiefs, who have maintained contact with Hill.



“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team… pic.twitter.com/RBn7ju28Ku — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

Why Steelers Should Pursue Hill

The Steelers need more talent on offense, there's no denying that. Even with the additions of Pittman Jr. and Bernard and the improved play from Wilson, Pittsburgh's passing game is underwhelming. When Rodgers has time in the pocket, the same problem emerges. No receiver can create separation on their own.

Tyreek Hill's career has been defined by his ability to create separation. One of the quickest receivers the game has ever seen in his prime, Hill was always open, even when it appeared like he wasn't.

Now 32 years old and coming off a major knee injury that included multiple torn ligaments, Hill can't be counted on to be the same guy who twice posted 1,700 receiving yards in a season. But the Steelers don't need him to be someone who catches 100 passes and makes it all happen. Sure, that wouldn't hurt, but the Steelers really need a player who can create a little space on his own and give Rodgers an open target down field.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Steelers Should Not Pursue Hill

The Steelers would love to land Hill, but it's extremely unlikely. Not only because the Steelers already have a crowded receiver room, but because the other options are much better for Hill personally.

Look at the Chiefs, for example. The consensus is that Hill will return to Kansas City, and it's hard to argue against that for one very simple reason: quarterback Partrick Mahomes. Mahomes is still in his prime and can bring a team to the Super Bowl. As historic a player as Rodgers is, the 42-year-old version of him with inconsistent offensive line play cannot deliver the same way.

But the Tyreek Hill watch is officially back on.

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