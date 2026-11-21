PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting healthier, but the one position they may actually be getting more beat up at is safety.

DeShon Elliott suffered a knee injury before the team's Week 10 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, ending his night before it ever started. He returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, but it's unknown what will happen in Week 11, or if his injury is something more concerning - or related to his prior knee injury.

He missed most of the season while on Injured Reserve after being declared not ready come Week 1 from an injury that ended his 2025 season.

So, the team's two reliable safeties are Jaquan Brisker and seventh-round rookie Robert Spears-Jennings.

That's it.

And they clearly need help.

A Golden Opportunity

That help may have just emerged. The New Orleans Saints released safety Justin Reid, who requested to be let go by the franchise to try and join a contender before the playoffs. The 29-year-old is already a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, and is now looking for a new home to finish his 2026 campaign.

Thank you New Orleans ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/FNHDVM6l1A — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) November 20, 2026

That is the perfect scenario for the Steelers. This team needs help at the safety position and was looking for defensive back help at the trade deadline. After not finding any, they got embarrassed by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, which put a spotlight on all of their issues - and how desperately they need to fix some of them.

Reid has 126 starts (of 130 games) under his belt and a true free safety with centerfield ability. He carries 11 interceptions with him to his next team and could step into a starting role immediately.

Maybe the Steelers don't want to replace Spears-Jennings as a starter, but they can certainly use help with another free safety. Reid allows Brisker to play more in the box, and Elliott not to have to worry about being out of position when he comes off the bench. And if everyone eventually meshes and gets healthy, this is a group of four that has two players who thrive playing much more natural to their skill set.

It's a must for the Steelers. If they haven't already, they should be putting in a waiver claim for Reid immediately and hope they land him. If they haven't and don't plan to wait it out, they should be all over trying to sign him the second he hits the open market.

This is an opportunity that could be a significant difference-maker for Pittsburgh and their playoff aspirations. This team needs help and can't avoid it any longer. And the solution to one of their problems is now available.