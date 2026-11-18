PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost DeShon Elliott against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a pregame knee injury that ended his Week 10 before it got started.

Now, the team is doing their homework on defensive back help, signing A.J. Finley to their practice squad and working out Nazeeh Johnson and former Pitt star Jordan Whitehead two days after their Week 10 loss to the Bengals. While not adding someone to their active roster is a positive sign, spending so much time at the safety position might be an indicator that they're worried about Elliott's status moving forward.

And there are reasons to feel that way. Elliott suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2025 and after returning in training camp, the team made the decision that he was not ready to play come Week 1 of the regular season. He was placed on Injured Reserve and did not return to the lineup until Week 7 in Paris, France, against the New Orleans Saints.

He's played just two games this season, against the Saints and Cleveland Browns, and was limited to just 43 defensive snaps in those two weeks.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the third quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the team has not yet revealed what happened to Elliott or what the injury is, there's reason for skepticism. With his knee having been injured in the past, if it's the same knee, the cause for concern is high. And while it doesn't mean Elliott is injury-prone, it may indicate that he needs more time than hoped for to fully heal and be able to play at a high level again.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has never been one to share too much about injuries. After the game, he offered very little about the situation, and did not expand on it during his Monday press conference.

"During his warmup, he had something that showed up, so we made him inactive," he said postgame.

If the Steelers are going to lose Elliott for an extended period of time, they'll likely make that announcement in the near future. For now, everyone can hope for the best. But Pittsburgh bringing in a handful of safeties to test out doesn't inspire the most confidence in the situation.

In the meantime, expect Robert Spears-Jennings and Jaquan Brisker to remain the starters for the Steelers. The seventh-round pick has become a very reliable piece of the defense and Brisker remains a player defensive coordinator Patrick Graham relies on in multiple situations.

As for Elliott, they'll hope he's good to go. And if not, they'll hope he can return again this season.