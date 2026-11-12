DK Metcalf Explains How to Fix Steelers Passing Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to solve their offensive woes as they begin the second half of the regular season.

At the top of the Steelers' priorities is their passing game. The organization opted against trading for another wide receiver, leaving number-one option DK Metcalf as the only player who can lead this receiving group down the stretch.

Getting Metcalf going has been a problem all year long, however. After posting back-to-back 50+ yard games in Weeks 6 and 7, he posted another blunder of a performance in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, finishing with just four receiving yards.

Searching for answers, Metcalf has a simple suggestion that could unlock more production. He thinks moving him around the line of scrimmage more could be the key.

"Just moving around more," he said to Brendan Howe of Steelers Now. "I think that’s pretty much the only answer that we have, because if they know I’m just gonna be back side, they can put just a safety (over), a corner press me and good luck with everybody else."

Are Steelers Putting Metcalf in Position to Succeed?

Coming out of the bye week, both head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio shared a similar sentiment. They expressed frustration with themselves and their playcalling, saying that the coaching staff hasn't given him the right opportunities to produce like a number-one wide receiver.

Metcalf's comments seem to confirm that, but is it true?

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Metcalf's Route Tree Needs Expanded

According to game data compiled by SumerSports, Metcalf is being used in a limited way. It starts with where he lines up, which is almost exclusively out wide. He's lined up on the outside 86.8% of the time.

That alone isn't a problem, as he works as the primary target in a majority of the passing plays.

The problem is how limited the route tree the Steelers are asking him to run is, despite finding limited success through the first eight games.

It's easy to guess what Metcalf's most frequently run route is - a go ball. According to data from SumerSports, it accounts for 27.6% of his routes, doubling any other route he's run so far.

On those go balls, he's been targeted 18 times. When he makes the reception, he can cause damage, averaging 19 yards per reception. The issue is that he's only hauled in four of those passes.

But still, the Steelers keep asking him to do the same thing. Of the 315 routes he's run this season, 87 have been Metcalf just running straight down the boundary, trying to beat the secondary over the top.

The other routes they are asking him to run most frequently aren't faring much better. His second-most-run route is a hitch, running it 42 times so far. He's been targeted eight times, making seven receptions for 70 yards, but no touchdowns.

His lone touchdown pass came on a crossing route against the Cincinnati Bengals.

All of this points to expanding what they ask Metcalf to do. Things haven't gone perfectly for the team's top wideout, but he stillh as 33 receptions for 378 yards and a score. It's not number one production, but maybe with a bit more versatility in his route tree, Metcalf can return to form in the second half.