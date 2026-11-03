Steelers Urged to Move On From DK Metcalf

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a good spot at the bye week at 6-2, but there is one player who hasn't lived up to expectations.

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf hasn't had the season he or the team hoped for, and it's drawn criticism from Colin Cowherd, who admonished the veteran on his show, " The Herd," on FOX Sports

“The DK Metcalf thing, it’s not working," Cowherd said. "Like, Aaron, I think is almost throwing to him out of a feel that he should, he’s expensive, he’s DK Metcalf, like, it’s not working and the cap hit is enormous. It triples.

"I mean, I look at that, and I’m like, I almost think it’s time to move off him now and get out of that business and let Aaron concentrate on the guys, on the younger guys."

Metcalf's Poor 2026 Season with Steelers

It's been a tough year for Metcalf, who has 33 catches on 64 targets for 378 yards and one touchdown in 2026.

Metcalf had his worst game in a Steelers uniform in the 27-6 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (right) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He made just one catch for four yards on six targets and bobbled a ball on what should've been a 40-yard completion from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and instead it ended up in the hands of Browns cornerback Denzel Ward for an interception.

Metcalf has had some good games, including five catches for 95 yards in the 27-24 loss to the Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Week 4 and a season-best 11 catches for 93 yards in the 26-19 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 6.

The issue is that outside of those two contests, he has a combined 17 catches for 170 yards across the other six games.

Rodgers has spread the passing attack out more, targeting other options to keep the ball moving and score points.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is second with 25 catches for 294 yards, rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard has 32 catches for 284 yards, tight end Pat Friermuth has 25 catches for 234 yards and fellow tight end Darnell Washington is breaking out with 11 catches for 254 yards.

Could Steelers Move on From DK Metcalf?

The Steelers traded for Metcalf back on March 9, 2025, sending their 2025 second-round pick (52nd overall) to the Seattle Seahawks.

Pittsburgh then signed Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million contract extension, with the Steelers committing four years and $132 million from 2026 to 2029.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) makes a catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers restructured Metcalf's contract this offseason, converting his base salary ($23.6 million) into a signing bonus, but he still has a large contract remaining.

Season Cap Hit Dead Cap Base Salary 2026 $13,228,740 $49,003,740 $1,300,000 2027 $38,425,000 $35,775,000 $20,000,000 2028 $39,925,000 $23,850,000 $23,000,000 2029 $47,425,000 $11,925,000 $30,500,000

If the Steelers move on from Metcalf, they would have to incur a huge cap hit, that they are unlikely to do, unless his play continues to get worse.

Don't expect the Steelers to move on from Metcalf just yet, but they need much more from their wideout going forward.