Drew Allar Passing First Test at Steelers Training Camp

Drew Allar has made a strong impression in his first training camp as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During his daily press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that there has yet to be a day where Allar hasn't made progress or taken a step forward.

"There has not been a day where he hasn’t made a throw where you say, 'OK, that’s a young man taking a step,' " McCarthy said.

McCarthy and the rest of Pittsburgh's new coaching staff understood Allar was a work in progress when the organization took him in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but he's done everything they've wanted to see out of him up to this point at such an early stage in his career.

"He's doing what you want from your young players, especially your rookies," McCarthy added.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Allar's Path Forward?

Though he was listed as the fourth quarterback on the Steelers' first depth chart of the preseason, that's not indicative of any stagnation or lack of development for the Penn State product thus far.

As is the case with any newcomer in the NFL, especially as a signal-caller with a lot to work out, Allar has been about as impressive as Pittsburgh could've possibly hoped.

His arm talent has shown up on a daily basis, and he's making the types of throws that showcase his ceiling.

If everything clicks and Allar continues to make strides when it comes to his footwork, processing and overall mechanics, there's a world in which he becomes the long-term answer behind center for the Steelers.

We're a long way away from the 22-year-old fully realizing his potential, but it's impossible to ignore his highs so far in the first week or so of training camp.

Allar isn't going to push for the backup job as a rookie, barring any unforeseen circumstances, though he can set himself up nicely if he can continue to impress the staff and follow a linear progression.

All that matters for him in 2026 is to keep growing, and perhaps then he'll enter the conversation for Pittsburgh's starting quarterback job next season.

Things will get complicated when and if the organization selects a rookie high in the 2027 NFL Draft, but for now Allar is doing everything that is asked of him and putting himself in a rather strong position moving forward.

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