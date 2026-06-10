Drew Allar's Pre-Training Camp Plans is Great News for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers see big things on the horizon for rookie quarterback Drew Allar. The recent third-round pick is showing an eagerness to learn behind veterans Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph and alongside second-year player Will Howard.

While Allar is the fourth quarterback on the Steelers' depth chart, that isn't stopping the rookie from having an aggressive plan to prepare for his first NFL training camp.

Speaking during his recent media availability, Allar discussed his progress so far with the team and shared that he would be working with a quarterback coach as he prepares for camp. Allar is set to work with John Beck, one of the partners and Director of Combine Preparation/NFL Development for 3DQB, and his team during his offseason regiment.

"I just need to get all the information I can from the coaches here and what they want me to keep working on, what throws, what drills," he said after a recent OTA session. "So then I can take that to John and all the trainers I’m with, and then also when I can work out on my own when I’m not with them."

Allar's Confidence Growing

What's also clear from Allar is his growing confidence. During the last week of OTAs, he and Howard ran the show as the two elder statesmen headed home for a head start on their remaining offseason. When asked about how his game has improved since arriving in Pittsburgh, projected nothing but confidence and camaraderie in his self-assessment.

"I feel like I’ve taken the right step," he said. "Now I’ve just got to keep continuing to work on it in my free time. I don’t just watch myself. I watch all the reps from the quarterbacks because there’s always something you can learn from everybody”

Allar is saying all of the right things so far, and it's matched by the coach's evaluation so far. The rookie has received high marks from Mike McCarthy and his entire staff so far, and the goal is for him to come ready to learn and keep competing when he arrives in Latrobe for training camp.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How High Can Allar Climb?

The reports are high and so is optimism in the young signal-caller, but how much is that worth for the 2026 season?

The unfortunate answer for Allar, is not much. When camp breaks, he will still be the fourth quarterback on the depth chart. Barring injuries or some trade to shake up the room, Allar will be relegated to student in year one. That might mean the practice squad or some other alternative, but there is no intention of playing the rookie.

He knows that, and that's what makes his plan to work with Beck and the staff at 3DQB that much more important. His offseason program is key because he likely won't receive the reps and snaps that his development needs, but he can still keep working in the meantime.

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