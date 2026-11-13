Eagles Just Gave Steelers Another WR Option

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might have a way to improve their underachieving wide receiver corps after the NFL trade deadline.

The Steelers were silent ahead of this year's deadline, to many's surprise and the fanbase's disappointment. While AFC contenders like the Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs all added pieces for a postseason run, the Steelers are relying on the roster they constructed over the offseason to end their postseason win drought.

Or, perhaps they were waiting for a player like this to become available so they could add him for nothing. The Philadelphia Eagles waived wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown ahead of their Week 10 contest. The former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens is now set to hit free agency, and he might be the ideal low-risk, high-reward player to fill out their offense.

"Sources: The #Eagles are waiving WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, as both sides agreed it would be beneficial for all involved," NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote via his X account. "Brown had 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the #Chiefs last season and is expected to land with a playoff contender."

Sources: The #Eagles are waiving WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, as both sides agreed it would be beneficial for all involved.



Brown had 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the #Chiefs last season and is expected to land with a playoff contender. pic.twitter.com/3MGeYJnqpS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 13, 2026

Why Steelers Might Go Hollywood

Brown has had a tough go in Philadelphia, as has most of that franchise this season. He's dealt with injuries and has been an inactive player on game days, and his season totals reflect that. In four games, he's been targeted eight times, making five receptions for just 63 yards and failing to find the end zone.

That alone doesn't tell the full story, however. The Eagles have no starting quarterback right now and sent out multiple key pieces in the past calendar year. They are in the middle of a micro-rebuilding process, and veterans like Brown are now forced to the outside.

Despite limited production, it's easy to see Brown being productive with the Steelers. Last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, he proved he still has the ability to impact an offense. He caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns, and that's exactly the type of secondary production the Steelers need on offense moving forward.

Funnily enough, Brown could make his former team pay if he signs in Pittsburgh. The Steelers and Eagles meet in Week 11, and Brown could be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in that matchup.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown (0) makes a catch during pre-game warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Set to Repeat 2025 Move?

Now that the deadline is behind the Steelers, the options to upgrade the roster are extremely limited. But if you remember what the Steelers did down the stretch in 2025, it sets the precedent for this year's team adding Brown.

Last season, the Steelers added veteran pass-catcher Adam Thielen after the Minnesota Vikings waived him. A three-time 1,000-yard receiver in the NFL, he gave the Steelers five games in the second half of the 2025 schedule, but he was a shell of himself in what turned out to be his final games in the league. He recorded 11 receptions on 17 targets for 117 yards and zero touchdowns, failing to give the team the impact receiver the offense desired.

Despite the underperformance last year, the addition of Thielen set a precedent in Pittsburgh. The Steelers could repeat that move once again by signing another formerly productive pass-catcher to the roster in the back half of the season.