Steelers vs. Eagles Game Moved to New Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles has been flexed.

Originally scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST from Lincoln Financial Field, the NFL has now moved the start time of the contest up to 1:00 p.m. EST, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium will move back to the 4:25 p.m. EST slot that the Steelers-Eagles contest has vacated.

Flex: A Week 11 schedule change with the Jaguars-Giants moving to 4:25 p.m. ET, and Steelers-Eagles to 1 p.m. ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

What initially looked like one of the tougher games on Pittsburgh's schedule at the onset of the season has now lost a good amount of its luster, even if the Battle of Pennsylvania is still sure to draw some level of intrigue.

The Eagles are currently mired in a seven-game losing streak, which has seen their record plummet to 2-7, while starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is also out for the remainder of the year due to blood clots in his lungs and hasn't played since Week 5.

While the Steelers are always a draw in terms of ratings and fan interest, and the same could be said for Philadelphia, there just isn't as much stakes on the line for both sides as originally expected.

It's still a big game for Pittsburgh, though, who is currently 6-2 and riding a four-game win streak as it comes off of its Week 9 bye and gets ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals for a Sunday Night Football showdown on the road this week before facing the Eagles in Week 11.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Steelers' History in Philadelphia

If the Steelers don't find a way to win in Philadelphia this season, it's probably just not meant to be as a whole.

While the two teams don't face one another often due to the fact that they play in separate conferences, Pittsburgh has still played a total of 41 road games against the Eagles.

Philadelphia has completely dominated those matchups, going 30-9-2 while outscoring the Steelers 820-528 over that span (per The Football Database). The last time Pittsburgh won in Philadelphia was all the way back in 1965, and it is 0-4 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Steelers have a fantastic opportunity to finally break that skid this time around, though. The Eagles' defense still has its moments, as evidenced by the fact that they recorded six sacks in a Week 9 loss to the Giants, though the offense has completely sputtered with both Tanner McKee and Joe Milton III at quarterback in place of Hurts.

In a tightly-contested race at the top of the AFC North with the Bengals, who are also 6-2, Pittsburgh really can't afford a loss to Philadelphia in what's shaping up as one of the easier games left on its schedule.