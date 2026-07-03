Steelers' Gennings Dunker Might Be Next Kevin Dotson

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired a bruiser in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker. A good, old-fashioned physical lineman, he projects to be an eventual starter at guard, perhaps as soon as next season.

What the Steelers feel certain about is that Dunker improves this roster for the short and long term. He gives them a quality backup for the 2026 campaign, and next year he might just overtake Spencer Anderson for the starting right guard spot.

The Steelers know they have a special prospect in Dunker, but what is the ceiling? Given his size, physicality and collegiate success, there is a best-case and a worst-case scenario for what Dunker could reach in the NFL.

Best Case Scenario - Return of the Dot(son)

When you look at Dunker, a few things keep popping up. He's nasty at the point of attack, leads with his hands and is strong as an ox.

That's what makes him such a dead ringer for former Steelers guard Kevin Dotson. While things didn't end perfectly in Pittsburgh for Dotson, he began to thrive as soon as he left.

Since joining the Los Angeles Rams, he's become one of the most stout run blockers in the NFL. Now, he's one of the most important pieces on a Super Bowl contender. Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein shared a similar sentiment regarding the two linemen's similarities.

"Dunker just looks nasty," he said. "He's a mean football player which was the first thing you noticed about Kevin Dotson when he showed up in Pittsburgh. Both guys are physical, stocky, and love to play aggressively, which makes for a scary offensive lineman when they're also good."

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Worst Case Scenario - Wesley Johnson

Sometimes, that nasty demeanor on the field just doesn't translate to production on the field. What if Dunker's physicality is mitigated by the quick feet and technique of elite NFL defenders, rendering him ineffective?

It's unlikely, given all the positives Dunker brings, but there is still a chance things don't pan out the way everyone hopes.

That's sort of what happened with another former Steelers draft pick. In 2014, the Steelers selected offensive lineman Wesley Johnson out of Vanderbilt. Johnson was a first-team All-SEC player during his final NCAA campaign, and he earned a reputation for being a nasty, stay-at-home offensive lineman who would translate well to the next level.

The reality wasn't as bright. Johnson never played for the Steelers, although he did play 51 total games, starting 24 of them. Overall, he was never a very effective lineman despite having the size and temperament of a top-tier player at his position.

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