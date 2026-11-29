PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving forward with Mason Rudolph as their QB1, and are 1-0 this season with him running the offense. As for Aaron Rodgers, even if he's open to playing again, that opportunity isn't there right now, and may not be again.

According to ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, there are no clear suitors for Rodgers following his release from Pittsburgh, and his messy breakup with the Steelers may have teams considering all other options before the 42-year-old.

"There weren't many teams interested in Rodgers before, and there might be fewer now following his controversial nationally televised exit interview, according to league sources," Schefter and Rapoport wrote.

Unless an injury does happen, it's hard to envision Rodgers playing again this season. His stats weren't great before his release, throwing for 16 touchdowns and six interceptions and completing just 60% of his passes. He also appears to have lost some of his accuracy and his ability to throw on the run seems limited with some of his decision-making.

This Might Be the End

Rodgers didn't clearly state that he's interested in playing again during his interview with the Pat McAfee Show, and he seemed somewhat comfortable if this is the end. A player who has caused some stir across the NFL plenty of times throughout his NFL career may have ended his run on a controversial note, but former Steeler Ryan Clark said it best - that doesn't change his legacy.

"The first thing is Aaron Rodgers' legacy is in no way tarnished because his legacy was never built on character, right?" Clark said on The Pivot.

“Aaron Rodgers’ legacy isn’t tarnished, because it was never built on character”



Multiple things can be true at once. Aaron Rodgers can be both right & wrong. Telling the truth doesn’t preclude you from being disingenuous, & Mike McCarthy can have a winning record while… pic.twitter.com/lSe4dVRsBV — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 27, 2026

This may very well be the end of Rodgers' time in the National Football League. It's a career that included four League MVPs, a Super Bowl victory (over the Pittsburgh Steelers) and moments that will forever include him in the conversations of the greatest passer of all time.

For Steelers fans, it ends with them watching the downfall of their once-quarterback and the craziest week in franchise history. A moment that this team is still overcoming and a tell-all interview that will go down in NFL history as one of the wildest ever.

Maybe it was the perfect ending to a chaotic career. No one would've believed it would be in Pittsburgh and the franchise would need to battle against allegations that seem to be true and very disappointing, but that's how it went down.

And right now, that appears to be how Aaron Rodgers' NFL career comes to an end.