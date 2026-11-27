PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a shocking change at quarterback just days ahead of their Week 12 contest against the Denver Broncos. Just over 24 hours after head coach Mike McCarthy emphatically stated that Aaron Rodgers was the team's starting quarterback, the organization sent out a statement in direct opposition.

The Steelers announced that Mason Rudolph would start against the Broncos, and Rodgers would be inactive for the contest. Eventually, that led to a disastrous tell-all interview with the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers' release from Pittsburgh and plenty of worry about the head coach.

As the dust settles from this gigantic shakeup in Pittsburgh, one question looms large: will Rudolph bring the change this offense needs?

Sadly, the Steelers should expect more of the same with another veteran under center.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) scrambles out of the pocket during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rudolph's History Paints An Average Picture for Steelers Offense

The Steelers have to hope that the change at quarterback provides a spark, because there is no statistical reason to believe swapping Rodgers for Rudolph benefits this offense.

Looking at Rudolph's previous time as a starter with the Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, a very clear message is conveyed: he's not a very good starting quarterback. In his career, he's appeared in 38 NFL contests, starting 19 of them. Over those 19 starts, he's produced a 9-9-1 record, with five of those victories coming during the 2019 season. He also went 3-0 as the starter in 2023.

But let's take a closer look at his biggest opportunity as a starter in the NFL back in 2019. That season he started eight games after Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury. In eight contests, he completed 176 out of 283 passing attempts for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

At the time, he was just 24 years old and one year removed from being drafted. Those numbers were promising, but he's failed to improve upon or reach that level of success since.

In 2024, he received his next legitimate chance to be a starter with the Titans. He appeared in eight contests and started five. He led the Titans to a 1-4 record as the starter, and he threw for just over 1,500 passing yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young QBs One Snap Away From Game Action

With the team moving forward without Rodgers, that means Rudolph is the guy until he proves he isn't. That means the team's young quarterbacks, Drew Allar and Will Howard, are not far from regular-season action.

Howard is the next man up behind Rudolph. He will serve as the backup in Week 12, with Allar serving as the emergency third quarterback on game day.

If Rudolph struggles or is injured, Howard will get the chance to make his NFL debut.