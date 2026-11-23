The Pittsburgh Steelers have hit a new low.

After their 38-18 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10, the Steelers' trip to Lincoln Financial Field to face the 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles felt like a perfect get-right spot.

Instead, the Eagles snapped their seven-game losing streak while Pittsburgh lost back-to-back contests for the first time this season and continues to trend downwards at an alarming pace.

With that, here are our winners and losers from the Steelers' 12th-straight loss in Philadelphia.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) shoves Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (29) and gets ejected during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: DK Metcalf

Metcalf continues to be detrimental to the Steelers.

The 28-year-old's drop issues didn't pop up in this game after they had been a major storyline all season long, as he has the second-most among wide receivers with six (per Pro Football Focus).

Instead, Metcalf caught just one of his four targets, which was a screen, and finished with two yards before being ejected due to having two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties called against him in the third quarter.

On pace for a career-low 738 yards over 17 games with his antics becoming a real issue alongside his rapidly declining play, Metcalf's four-year, $132 million deal with Pittsburgh continues to look like one of the worst contracts in the NFL.

Loser: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers' offensive line didn't do him any favors, as he was sacked five times, and we'll dive into that further a little bit later.

The 42-year-old was far from sharp even without taking into account the rate at which he was pressured, however. He didn't turn the ball over and completed 30 of his 44 passing attempts, but he only racked up 227 yards with a touchdown in the process and was once again largely unsuccessful when he tried to push the ball down the field.

Rodgers has proven to be far too inconsistent throwing the ball while also succumbing to pressure far too often and looking like a shell of his former self. He can manage the game at times, though the Steelers aren't going to get very far if he doesn't turn a corner down the stretch.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman (84) runs after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter preseason game at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Max Hurleman

Elevated from the practice squad for this game after being activated from the practice squad/injured list earlier in the week, where he had resided since September 19, Hurleman certainly opened some eyes in his regular season debut.

Taking over the return man duties for rookie Kaden Wetjen, who was a healthy inactive, Hurleman posted 32 yards on two kick returns and 36 yards on three punt returns.

That wasn't the most impressive aspect of his performance, though. Taking on a larger role late in the contest, once Metcalf was ejected, Hurleman logged a team-high 61 yards on six receptions to go with a touchdown.

A training camp standout who also received praise from head coach Mike McCarthy and Rodgers in recent weeks, Hurleman might just be here to stay.

Loser: Spencer Anderson

In his first start since Week 2, Anderson fell completely flat.

After opening the year as the starter at right guard before being replaced by Brock Hoffman in Week 3, Anderson was placed back into the starting lineup vs. Philadelphia at left guard due to the absence of Mason McCormick, who was placed on the reserve/injured list with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anderson proceeded to allow two sacks against the Eagles (according to Pro Football Focus), and he was the weakest member of an offensive line that didn't have a banner day across the board.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) after making a stop for a loss during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: T.J. Watt

Watt has begun to trail off after what was a vintage start to the season for the 32-year-old.

The future Hall of Famer's 7.5 sacks on the year was tied for the seventh-most in the NFL coming into the week, but he now has zero over his last two contests following the Steelers' Week 9 bye.

Not only that, but Watt was also held to just one pressure while primarily lining up opposite of rookie right tackle Markel Bell (per PFF).

That's nowhere near good enough for Watt, and Pittsburgh's defense isn't going to find the same success it had during its four-game win streak if he doesn't bounce back.

Loser: Jaquan Brisker

Brisker has endured some struggles since signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Steelers as a free agent this past offseason, and they showed up against the Eagles.

The 27-year-old gave up two catches for 40 yards in coverage, and he also missed a tackle (per PFF).

Brisker logged a season-low 39 defensive snaps, too, and part of the reasoning behind that decision by Pittsburgh was the fact that DeShon Elliott was back in the lineup after being ruled out against the Bengals in Week 10.

Considering Brisker played 57 (Week 7) and 70 (Week 8) snaps in the prior two contests Elliott appeared in this season, however, perhaps the former is falling a bit out of favor.

Winner: Payton Wilson

Wilson, like most of the Steelers' defense, had a tough day at the office against the Bengals in Week 10.

The 26-year-old was one of the lone bright spots against the Eagles, though, despite posting just three total tackles.

According to PFF, Wilson did not miss a single tackle or give up any yards in coverage, which is just the second time he's done so this season (Week 3 vs. Cincinnati).