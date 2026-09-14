Ex-Steelers' Mike Tomlin Uses Famous Quote to Roast Browns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0 and joined two other teams in the AFC North with wins on opening weekend of the NFL season.

The one team in the division that didn't win was the Cleveland Browns. In fact, their loss was one of the worst in the league, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-10.

In the game, Deshaun Watson threw an interception and fumbled, and rookie KC Conception also fumbled. Watson was the team's leading rusher with 38 yards and Trevor Lawrence threw for four touchdowns as Cleveland's defense got to the quarterback just once throughout the game.

When recapping the day's events, former Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin broke out an iconic line that maybe only Pittsburgh fans will remember.

"Not off to a good start here. He [Watson] throws an interception. In the words of my friend JuJu Smith-Schuster, 'the Browns is the Browns,'" Tomlin said during the Sunday Night Football pregame show.

Mike Tomlin: "In the words of my friend JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Browns is the Browns." 🏈💀🎙️ pic.twitter.com/5jRJYeRgG1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2026

Steelers fans will be pleased to know Tomlin still holds all of the love for the Browns that he did as their rival coach. Only now he can share that with a national audience.

The Steelers and Browns will face each other in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football in Cleveland. Watson has never hosted Pittsburgh at Huntington Bank Field.

Steelers Tough Path in AFC North

Outside of the Browns, the AFC North looked pretty impressive. Both the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals had big wins, with Cincy defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33-27, and the Ravens defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 41-23.

The Steelers will begin their AFC North journey in Week 3 against the Bengals at Acrisure Stadium before heading to Cleveland. They then face the Browns at home in Week 8 and the Bengals on the road in Week 10, following their Week 9 bye week.

They don't take on the Ravens until Weeks 15 and 18. They host Baltimore in Week 15 and finish the regular season at M&T Bank Stadium with the game time yet to be announced as the NFL anticipates the possibility of a playoff-seeding game between the rivals.

The Steelers are in for a tough season as they try to win the division for a second-straight year. But starting off 1-0 certainly helps. After facing the New England Patriots in Week 2 and the Bengals in Week 3, they'll hope to give Tomlin more ammunition to use when he's recapping the game in Week 4 before SNF's kickoff.

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