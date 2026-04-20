Steelers Have New Emerging First-Round Target

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL Draft is just days away, and it is not any more clear what the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to do in the first round than it was when it was announced that they would be picking with the No. 21 selection.

One possible direction that the team could go in is at offensive guard, a position they could leave open as a possibility, as Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman are currently expected to battle for the starting job.

One suggested option is Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis, who should be available for the Steelers if they want to select him with their No. 21 selection. A report by EssentiallySports' Tony Pauline seems to point to the Steelers already having expressed interet in him.

"The other surprise name in the middle of Round 1 is Chase Bisontis," he wrote. "Both the Steelers and Chargers think highly of the offensive guard, as they like his versatility and upside, making the TAMU junior a real possibility at those picks."

Pauline mentions the Chargers, which is relevant due to the fact that the Chargers pick immediately after the Steelers. If the Steelers and Chargers are truly the two main teams expressing interest, then the Steelers should be able to make their move for him with ease.

Bisontis is known by scouts as light on his feet compared to other linemen, and he ran a 5.02 40-yard dash during the Draft cycle. His positives include his ability to pass protect, move quickly on plays that need adjustments and his posture.

Concerns about his game come down to his awkward center of gravity for his position due to his measureables, as well as sometimes being too twitchy.

Is He Realistic At 21?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As of right now, mock draft aggregator Mock Draft Database has Bisontis averaging around the No. 27 selection. So, if the Steelers do decide to select him it may be seen as a reach by some, and only time would tell if they made the correct decision.

During his time at Texas A&M, Bisontis was an All-SEC Freshman First Team Honoree in 2023 as well as earning All-SEC Third Team honors during his final season in 2025. He played in pass protection for the Aggies who also featured a possible Steelers selection in wide receiver K.C. Concepcion, another offensive weapon who may be available for the Steelers when the No. 21 selection comes around in just a few days.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!