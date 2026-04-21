Ravens Could Ruin Steelers' Draft Plans

In some classic rivalry fare, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens might be pursuing some of the same talent in this year's NFL Draft.

The issue for the Steelers, particularly as it pertains to the first round, is that their pick sits at No. 21 while the Ravens are at No. 14.

Pittsburgh does have plenty of draft capital to move up, perhaps even past Baltimore, but it largely depends on how the board falls, especially when it comes to wide receiver and the offensive line.

Steelers and Ravens Targeting Same OL?

As of late, perhaps the top prospect at the center of conversations surrounding the Steelers is Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane.

Ioane took a top-30 visit with Pittsburgh last week, and as a bonafide first-round prospect who would fill the team's need at left guard perfectly, he's a top target.

As has been alluded to, though, the Ravens are in the exact same spot. Their guard play last season was poor, to put it lightly, and while one of their starters in Daniel Faalele is no longer on the roster, the other in Andrew Vorhees is.

Ioane has constantly been mocked to Baltimore throughout the pre-draft process, and if he's the No. 1 name on its board, there's nothing the Steelers can do unless they trade up to No. 13 or above.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WR is a Problem, Too

The same is true with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who might be the most talented player at the position in this year's class.

Injury issues have hurt his stock, as he mostly broke his collarbone in 2024 and dealt with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss three games in 2025, but Tyson is a potential No. 1-type weapon.

He's a logical fit for the Steelers given how much help the team still needs at the position despite trading for Michael Pittman Jr., but the Ravens appear to be in on him too.

ESPN's Matt Miller and Jordan Reid recently connected Baltimore to Tyson, as well as another possible Pittsburgh target in Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

There's a world in which Ioane and Tyson are the Ravens' top two options at No. 14, which doesn't bode well for Pittsburgh in the slightest. Both players have a chance to fly off the board earlier than that, though, with the New York Giants looming as a threat to take either at No. 10 after trading Dexter Lawrence to another AFC North team in the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's not like Ioane and Tyson are the only prospects the Steelers have their eyes on or would be happy leaving Day 1 with, but it's got to be a bit frustrating for them that the Ravens hold all the leverage in this situation.

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