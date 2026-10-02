Five Trades Steelers Can Target to Fix Secondary

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need to improve their secondary in a hurry. After a loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers are now 2-2 and back to the drawing board looking for a better outcome in Week 5.

After the shocking trade of Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys and injuries continuing to mount, the Steelers have to address this issue on defense. They need a starter on the outside to couple with Jamel Dean and give rookie Daylen Everette and Asante Samuel Jr. breathing room. Right now, the Steelers are asking all of their secondary to play roles they aren't quite right or ready for yet.

Which is why they have to consider a trade for a starting cornerback. The secondary needs upgrades right now, and these five trade targets would solve the massive hole in the Steelers' defense.

Denzel Burke - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are a frequent target of trade hopes, and not just for the Steelers. Most of that speculation is surrounding Marvin Harrison Jr., but the player they should be circling is second-year corner Denzel Burke.

Last year's fifth-round pick quietly had a tremendous rookie season. He had 11 pass break ups and three interceptions while adding 49 total tackles. He's not the most perfect scheme fit, but he's a player that can lock down an opposing receiver and make plays on the ball.

Cor’Dale Flott - Tennessee Titans

The Steelers weren't in on Cor'Dale Flott during free agency, but they should have been. He ended up in Tennessee, but the Titans are struggling out of the gate. After investing a ton of money in their secondary by bringing in Flott and Alontae Taylor, the TItans might abandon ship already.

The Steelers could capitalize and get a player who is under contract at a reasonable salary ($15 million average salary and $32 million guaranteed) through the 2028 campaign and get a long corner with the ability to break up passes on the outside.

Cam Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

Another player still on their rookie deal who could slot into the lineup immediately is Cam Hart of the Los Angeles Chargers. He also has the ideal size (6'2", 210 pounds) and has recorded at least seven passes defended in his first two seasons, including 11 pass break ups last year.

In three games this yeark he's successfully defended three passes and recorded an interception while adding 14 tackles. The 26-year-old Notre Dame product would be a consistent and steady upgrade for the secondary in Pittsburgh.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) attempts to make an interception during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamari Lassiter - Houston Texans

If the Steelers really want to erase the stink of the JPJ drama, they should throw everything at the Houston Texans to acquire Kamari Lassiter. The 23-year-old is the unsung hero of the Texans defense, but he's entering dangerous territory. Next year is the final year of his rookie deal, and he has no fifth-year option for the Texans to pick up.

The Texans have paid big money to multiple players on the defense, and Lassiter is next in line. However, the franchise still has a decision to make on quarterback C.J. Stroud and that could cost an astronomical amount. Who will they choose?

The Steelers just lost a starting cornerback, but they could replace him with perhaps an even better one in Kamari Lassiter.

Zyon McCollum - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If the Steelers simply don't want to pay a starting cornerback too much money, might I suggest Zyon McCollum? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner is 27 years old and a proven player in the NFL. At 6'2" and 200 pounds, he has the size and length to be an asset on the outside and he's recorded at least six passes defended in each of the past three seasons.

Better yet, he's on a very Steelers-approved contract. He signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Bucs that followed his rookie deal in Tampa. The contract came with $35 million in guarantees, $20 million of which was paid out at the time of signing. A $16 million annual salary and a potential out in 2028 is something Pittsburgh would love, and he would stabilize the secondary moving forward.

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