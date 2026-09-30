3 Reasons Steelers Could Lose to Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting in a four-way tie at 2-1 in the AFC North heading into a big Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

Over the past handful of years, the Browns have caused plenty of problems for the Steelers at Huntington Bank Field.

Pittsburgh is the better team on paper, but here are three reasons why Cleveland could play spoiler and send the Steelers home with a loss.

Offensive Line's Struggles Return

After a particularly brutal two-week stretch to open the year up front, the Steelers' offensive line was nothing short of fantastic against the Bengals.

The decision to insert Brock Hoffman (zero pressures allowed, per Pro Football Focus) and Max Iheanachor (two pressures, per PFF) into the starting lineup at right guard and right tackle, respectively, aged like fine wine for Pittsburgh, and the offense posted 411 yards as a result.

The Browns' pass rush took a major hit when they traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, though they've still recorded seven sacks through three contests to go with a 45.7 percent pressure rate, which ranks fourth in the NFL (per SumerSports).

EDGE rusher Jared Verse, who came over to Cleveland in the Garrett deal, posted six pressures in a Week 3 win over the Carolina Panthers after a slow start to his Browns career. Defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has four sacks on the season, with two of them coming vs. Carolina.

Cleveland has a few other solid supplementary pass rushers, such as Isaiah McGuire, Maliek Collins and Derek Barnett, and the group could theoretically give the Steelers' improved offensive line fits throughout the night.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrate after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pass Defense Isn't Up to Par

The Steelers' defense was among the league's best over the first two weeks of the season, forcing a combined four turnovers against the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, all while logging seven sacks.

It was a different story vs. the Bengals despite coming away with a 30-27 victory, however, as Pittsburgh gave up 352 total yards, 282 of which came through the air.

Derrick Harmon came up clutch with a strip sack of Joe Burrow with under a minute left to seal the contest, though it was the only quarterback takedown and turnover of the day for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh's secondary looked vulnerable against Cincinnati, and while Cleveland's passing attack is not in the same stratosphere as the Bengals', Deshaun Watson has thrown for a combined 382 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions during the Browns' two-game win streak.

With Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and Brandin Echols (concussion) banged up, and with no guarantee that Joey Porter Jr. will make his season debut, the Steelers aren't nearly at 100 percent at cornerback.

Factor in that DeShon Elliott remains on the reserve/injured list, and the fact of the matter is that the entire secondary isn't up to par at the moment, which the Browns could potentially take advantage of with Watson, Denzel Boston, Harold Fannin Jr. and KC Concepcion, among others.

Woes at Huntington Bank Field Continue

Huntington Bank Field has been a house of horrors for the Steelers recently.

Pittsburgh's most recent trip to Cleveland resulted in a 13-6 loss for the black and gold in a situation where they would've won the AFC North had they come out on top in Week 17 last season.

The Steelers still ultimately took home the division with a victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, but that defeat at the hands of the Browns very well could've cost them their season.

In total, Pittsburgh has lost four straight games and six of its last seven at Huntington Bank Field. As noted by ESPN 850 Cleveland's Tony Grossi as well, the Browns are 11-1 overall and 4-0 vs. Pittsburgh in Thursday night primetime games at home.

There are new coaching staffs in place on both sides of this AFC North rivalry, which could perhaps provide the Steelers with some good juju, but Pittsburgh has a lot of negative history in Cleveland so far this decade.

In a rowdy environment against a Browns team that has a little bit of momentum, there's a world where the Steelers simply can't overcome their struggles at Huntington Bank Field and suffer a loss.

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