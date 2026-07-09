Terrible Situation Could Force Steelers Trade

PITTSBURGH -- What if the Pittsburgh Steelers have answers for a troublesome situation in the NFL?

For those who missed it, the Detroit Lions were the center of many headlines after former first-round pick, Terrion Arnold, was charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. He's currently out on a $1 million bail and awaiting trial, but has been released by the Lions, which leaves them without a key piece to their defense.

What if their solution is in Pittsburgh? Just like the Steelers have done throughout history, the Lions can go after a name from a different position to help with the secondary.

The Trade

Alex Highsmith to Detroit? Well, maybe. The idea has been tossed out there as a possible solution to improve the overall defense for the Lions, helping the secondary by making their pass rush elite.

It makes sense for the Lions. There aren't many elite-level cornerbacks available right now, but the team needs to fix their problem. If they can't do it at the same position, though, why not add a companion for Aidan Hutchinson so that quarterbacks aren't able to even get the ball to open wide receivers? It might work.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) practices during OTAs at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's the Issue

The only problem in this hypothetical is that the Steelers don't want to, and don't need to trade Alex Highsmith. Right now, they have four capable edge rushers and plan to utilize all four of them, just like they did a year ago.

Highsmith is under contract for the next two seasons and could be in line for a pay raise and another long-term deal in the offseason. The Steelers would love to make that happen, and see no reason to try and trade him.

Which means they aren't reaching out to teams. Which also means that any team that is reaching out to them, needs to come with a strong offer.

One that blows them away.

The starting price probably sits at a second-round pick, but it might take even more. And truthfully, the Steelers may be able to make even more out of it than they initially would think.

The team could toss an Asante Samuel Jr. or Brandin Echols into the mix and ask for a much higher pick than they would receive for just that player alone. Something potentially like Highsmith and Samuel for a second and third-round picks for the Lions.

If they're desperate, they'll budge. But again, it's up to Detroit to try and pull this off. The Steelers aren't searching for it.

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