Steelers Star Shouts Out Lionel Messi After World Cup Comeback

Amidst the wait for training camp to begin, at least one Pittsburgh Steelers star is dishing out his opinions on the 2026 World Cup.

On his Instagram story, Alex Highsmith posted a picture of Lionel Messi with the caption, "No debate [goat emoji]" following Argentina's thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16.

After winning the 2022 World Cup, Messi is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot with eight goals after scoring the tying goal at the 83-minute mark vs. Egypt.

Does Highsmith Have a Long-Term Future in Pittsburgh?

To circle things back around to Highsmith and the Steelers, the 28-year-old's future with the organization is sure to remain a pertinent topic once training camp arrives later this month.

With two years left on a four-year, $68 million extension he signed back in 2023, Highsmith's contract situation won't become a pressing matter until next offseason.

What makes the circumstances all the more complicated, however, is the new four-year, $100 million deal Nick Herbig signed at the beginning of June that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2030 campaign.

An extension for Herbig never felt like a given coming into the offseason, as nailing down a price tag while also deciding whether or not to sign Joey Porter Jr., Darnell Washington, Keeanu Benton and Spencer Anderson from their 2023 draft class was in the cards.

Herbig was the first of the bunch to get his contract done, though, with Washington following closely behind, signaling that the Steelers truly believe he's capable of taking that next step after an impressive 2025 campaign and eventually becoming the team's No. 1 option off the edge.

With T.J. Watt having inked a three-year, $123 million extension last July that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time, Pittsburgh already has two big-money outside linebackers on their payroll through the 2028 season.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) looks on before a play during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highsmith is more than deserving of a big new deal after posting a team-leading 9.5 sacks last year and being one of the top players on the Steelers' roster regardless of position.

Because the organization is already investing as heavily into its EDGE rushers as just about any other team in the NFL, however, trying to squeeze an extension for Highsmith into their available cap space when they're almost certain to sign Porter Jr., Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier, among others, to new contracts over the next calendar year or so might be tough to sort out.

That doesn't necessarily mean Highsmith is available for trade, as Pittsburgh is looking to contend for a playoff spot and remain as competitive as possible, but it's tough to really envision him sticking around beyond the end of his current deal.

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