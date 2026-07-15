Steelers Get Reminder They Lost George Pickens Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a reminder that one of their recent trades may not have worked in their favor. And while the reason behind the move makes sense to this day, the talent they got rid of is hard for fans to watch emerge into something more - something great.

ESPN released its list of the top 10 wide receivers in the NFL this season, ranked by votes from NFL executives, coaches and scouts. The Steelers didn't have anyone crack the top 10, but DK Metcalf did receive votes.

One of their former wideouts did, though.

George Pickens ranks seventh on the list, one spot below his running mate CeeDee Lamb. At 25-years-old, Pickens cracks the top 10 for the first time in his career, coming off a season with 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, both of which were career highs.

"One of the best I've ever seen at the contested catch," an offensive coach told ESPN. "There's such untapped ability there. It's just a consistency issue and where his head's at week to week."

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) carries the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Trade Was Justified, But Didn't Help Them

The Steelers needed to move on from Pickens when they did. The young wide receiver was becoming an issue in the locker room and on the field. While his production with the ball in his hands was top tier, his level of play without the ball was inconsistent and became a distraction for the locker room.

Off the field, Pickens was late to practice and meetings on multiple occasions and didn't have many fans within the roster. By the time the 2024 season ended, it was clear that the Steelers needed to move on before it was too late.

Getting a third-round pick for Pickens is where things went wrong. Giving up a player who is quickly on his way to being a top five wideout in the National Football League is tough to do, but doing it for anything less than a first-round pick is brutal.

A.J. Brown was just traded for a first-round pick despite troubles within the locker room, and he ranks two spots below Pickens and is four years older.

It's a bad look for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Shot at Redemption

Things won't be as good as they would've been with Pickens, but the Steelers have set themselves up for success at the wide receiver position. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are an exciting one-two punch for Aaron Rodgers. Germie Bernard is the new high-upside rookie to fill out the group, and if it clicks, the passing attack should be pretty good in 2026.

Pittsburgh better hope so, because it's been many years without a strong passing game on offense, and at this point, it's nearing a do-or-die situation to figure it out.

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