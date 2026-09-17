Former Steelers Safety Passes Away at 87

PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back passed away at the age of 87.

According to a social media post shared by his niece, former Steelers draft pick and defensive back Jim Bradshaw died peacefully. The family shared the update via a Facebook post.

Bradshaw was born in St. Clairsville, Ohio, which is located roughly 60 miles west of the city of Pittsburgh. After a successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, he became an early local success story for the franchise. He played in 62 NFL games, all with the Steelers, between 1963 and 1967.

Bradshaw's Collegiate Career

Before he made it to the NFL and became a dependable defensive back with the Steelers, he was a quarterback at Chattanooga. The same school that would eventually produce prolific wide receiver Terrell Owens, Bradshaw was a standout quarterback but the Steelers saw the athleticism and ran with it.

But it wasn't just the NFL with eyes for the young Bradshaw. Franchises from both the AFL and the NFL selected him in their respective 1963 drafts. The Boston Patriots selected him in the 20th round, but he would decide to pursue the NFL with the Steelers instead.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet on the sidelines against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Quarterback to A Bit of Everything Else in Pittsburgh

After being drafted in the 18th round of the 1963 NFL Draft, the Steelers immediately transitioned him from the quarterback position.

Trying to capitalize on his speed and skill, they switched him the defensive side of the ball. As a rookie he played in 14 games, starting just one. In that lone start, he recorded his first career interception, setting himself up for much more over the next four seasons.

He did pull a bit of special teams duty, however. According to data from Pro Football Reference, Bradshaw punted twice during his rookie campaign, putting up an average of 35 yards per attempt.

But by year two in the NFL, he was a starter at the safety position and taking on a more prominent role as a kick and punt returner.

His best season with the Steelers came in 1965. Starting 12 games, he recorded five interceptions, compiling 117 yards during the return and scoring a touchdown.

Following the 1967 season, the Steelers traded Bradshaw to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns cut him before the season began, however, marking the end of his time in the NFL.

He finished his time in the Steel City with 11 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries. He returned two picks and two fumbles for touchdowns as well.

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