Steelers Given Another Joey Porter Jr. Trade Partner

PITTSBURGH — The drama rolls on between the Pittsburgh Steelers and top cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy was noncommittal regarding Porter Jr.’s status for Week 2’s contest against the New England Patriots. With a few days of practice ahead, it will hopefully clarify the team’s plans moving forward.

Meanwhile, teams are beginning to circle and inquire about the fourth-year cornerback. One of those teams is the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL insider Ian Rapoport has provided the latest on the Chiefs rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane. He is expected to be out short-term with a shoulder injury, but during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport made it clear that the Chiefs are not afraid to take a big swing. That big swing might just include a run at Porter Jr.

“He’ll be risky,” he said about Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. “He will make a trade.”

The belief is Mansoor Delane should miss minimal time with his shoulder injury. Some good news. https://t.co/LG3PVs3IJa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2026

Why the Chiefs Would Target Porter Jr.

Kansas City is one of the most aggressive organizations out there. That’s the luxury they’ve been afforded by having generational quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the charge.

The Chiefs parted with a top cornerback this past offseason when they traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a package of draft picks. McDuffie parlayed the trade into a new, expensive contract extension with LA, and the Chiefs used their draft capital to move up and take Delane with the sixth overall pick.

Mahomes demonstrated he is at full capacity in 2026, and the rest of the team has to be upgraded to give them another run. Porter Jr. fits the bill as a shutdown corner who can pair with their blossoming star rookie.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Would It Take For the Steelers to Move Porter Jr.?

The Steelers are in a difficult position with Porter Jr., but they are certainly not itching to move on from him. Simply put, this defense is better with a player of his caliber on the field. Furthermore, the team has contractual control for 2026 and 2027.

So, from the Steelers’ perspective, things are fine. Either he returns to practice and works his way back onto the field, or he sits out and the organization collects fine after fine until he returns.

And then they’d still have contractual control for next season.

If the Chiefs wanted to acquire Porter Jr., the deal would have to mirror or compare to the one that Kansas City accepted to part with McDuffie. In that trade, the Chiefs received three 2026 draft picks, including a first-round pick, as well as a 2027 third-round draft pick.

The Steelers would need at least a first-round pick to move on from Porter Jr. Otherwise, the franchise is perfectly fine waiting him out.

But with each day that passes, the possibility of Porter Jr. being moved continues to grow.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!