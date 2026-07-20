Former Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell Arrested

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and NFL All-Pro Le'Veon Bell was arrested over the weekend. According to reporter Jordan Miller, Bell was booked into the Stark County Jail for a child support warrant.

Bell was at an autograph signing in Canton, Ohio shortly before the arrest.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has been booked into the Stark County Jail for a child support warrant.@AdamSchefter — Jordan Miller (@J_MillerTV) July 20, 2026

The arrest record from the Jackson Township Police Department said it's a "courtesy hold for another agency." Bell's photo is on the website, but no specific charges are listed yet. According to Miller, it's child support-related. Bell is believed to have seven children.

This isn't the only legal incident Bell has found himself involved in since his NFL career ended. In 2025, he was given a default judgment by jury after failing to appear in court for a 2024 sexual abuse case. He was ordered to pay $25 million in damages after failing to appear.

Bell's NFL Career

The Steelers' second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Bell played in Pittsburgh for five years before holding out in 2018. Afterward, he signed with the New York Jets, where he'd play just 17 games before beginning to bounce around the National Football League.

He signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets, including $35 million guaranteed. He finished his time in Pittsburgh with 5,336 rushing yards, 2,660 receiving yards and 42 touchdowns.

Bell spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his career seemingly ended in 2021. During his final season, Bell played in just three games and rushed for 18 yards.

While he hasn't announced his retirement yet, Bell hasn't found himself in active free agent searches in some time. He finished his career with four All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowls.

Since he left the league, Bell has pursued other careers such as the music industry and boxing. Most recently, he called out Logan Paul, trying to fight the WWE wrestler and social media influencer.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell from last January. XXX IMG_XXX_SW_LE_VEON_BELL__1_1_NKN22DFI.JPG | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bell isn't the only former Steelers player to deal with off-field troubles, which include his former running mate, Antonio Brown. The two were two-thirds of the Killer B's with Ben Roethlisberger, but have found themselves making the wrong headlines since their playing days ended.

This is a developing story. Pittsburgh Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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