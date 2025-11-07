New Details Emerge in Antonio Brown’s Attempted Murder Charge
PITTSBURGH — There are now new details that have emerged in the case of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and his attempted murder charge.
Brown Waives Extradition, Will Face Murder Charges
U.S. Marshalls arrested Brown and extradited him from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where he had been living.
There was a warrant out for Brown's arrest for attempted murder back during an incident in May. Brown had a lawyer secure a $10,000 bond and house arrest after the warrant, but he never turned himself in.
Brown will return to Miami from jail in Essex County, N.J., where he was placed after arrest, and he didn't contest his extradition on Nov. 7 during a brief court hearing.
Details of Brown's Case
A boxing event in the Miami neighborhood of Little Miami that popular streamer Adin Ross held was the site of the incident where Brown allegedly committed the attempted murder.
Miami-Dade County police officers went to the scene following gunshots fired outside the venue on May 16. An off-duty officer who worked the event, departed after the gunshots and said that he saw Brown fighting with another man.
People in the parking lot near the venue told the officers that Brown was the shooter, according to the warrant. Officers then patted down Brown, finding no weapon, but did find an empty gun holster and two spent shell castings.
Police released Brown later that night and he reportedly went on social media, talking about how he was "jumped" with people trying to steal his jewelry.
Miami police detectives secured video footage, which shows Brown punching another man, starting a fight and then taking the gun from a security officer and running at the man he hit. The warrant also says that cellphone video shows Brown going towards the victim and then that victim ducking.
Detectives also met with the alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, who said Brown shot at him twice and possibly grazed his neck. Nantambu went to the hospital for his wounds and identified Brown on surveillance footage.
Connection Between Brown and Victim
Brown and Nantambu reportedly had a connection prior to the incident back in May, according to Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald.
Nantambu, who is a jewler, and Brown met on a flight to Dubai ahead of a Floyd Mayweather boxing match in 2022. Brown saw a chain from Nantambu he liked and wore it, but never returned the chain to him.
Brown then falsely accused Nantambu of stealing his jewelry, which saw Nantambu arrested in Oman. He spent four days in a jail there, before ending up in a Dubai jail, spending 40 days detained for the incident.
Nantambu took Brown to Broward Circuit Court, wanting the chain he had returned and then for damages during his detention in Dubai.
What Charge is Brown Facing?
Brown is facing a second-degree attempted murder charge, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and up to a $10,000 fine if convicted.
The 37-year old spent nine seasons with the Steelers from 2010-18, with four First Team All-Pro honors from 2014-17 and a Second Team All-Pro honor in 2013. He also earned seven Pro Bowl nods and led the NFL in both receiving yards and receptions in 2014 and 2015.
Brown, who has had run-ins with the law since he departed from the Steelers, may face significant jail time if found guilty.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!