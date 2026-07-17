Former Steelers CB Announces Retirement

A former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback is calling it a career.

On Instagram, Levi Wallace announced his retirement by posting a nearly five-minute-long tribute video that is captioned, "Walk-on. Undrafted. 8 years. Retired. Not bad."

Wallace was briefly with the Jacksonville Jaguars last August, but he suffered a lower-body injury that landed him on the reserve/injured list before even appearing in a preseason game. He was later released from IR with a settlement and did not catch on with another team.

The Alabama product, who won two national titles with the program from 2014 to 2017, appeared in a total of 96 games at the NFL level. Over that span, Wallace recorded 333 tackles and 12 interceptions while suiting up for the Buffalo Bills, Steelers and Denver Broncos.

Wallace's Time in Pittsburgh

Wallace's first stop of his NFL career came in Buffalo, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He started seven games as a rookie and never looked back, turning into a key piece of the team's defense as the franchise began turning its fortunes around leading into the 2020s.

In March 2022, Wallace inked a two-year contract as a free agent with Pittsburgh that was worth a total of $8 million with $2.965 million in guarantees.

He suited up for 15 games in his first campaign with the black and gold, starting nine of them. Wallace was second on the team in interceptions behind Minkah Fitzpatrick (six) and second to Cameron Sutton (15) with 13 passes defended all while allowing 41 completions on 77 targets in coverage for 650 yards and three touchdowns (per Pro Football Reference).

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) leaps for the ball under Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) before falling hard on the field resulting in an injury during the fourth quarter in Pittsburgh, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The following year in 2023, Wallace started nine of the 16 games he played in and finished with two interceptions to go alongside 38 tackles and 11 passes defended.

His final game as a Steeler came in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Bills, his former team, during which he gave up one catch for nine yards and did not start in a 31-17 loss.

Wallace hung around on the open market for a little over a month after free agency began and proceeded to sign a one-year contract with the Broncos. In 13 contests for the team, he put up 28 tackles and two passes defended over 307 defensive snaps.

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