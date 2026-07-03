Former Steelers RB Could Make Bengals Bigger Problem

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, to be a whole new level of competitive in 2026. After bulking up their defense with the addition of Dexter Lawrence, the Bengals appear ready to add more in the hopes of getting superstar quarterback Joe Burrow to the Promised Land.

The road for the Bengals goes through the Steelers, the reigning AFC North champions. Pittsburgh has the chance to repeat as division champions for the first time since 2016 and 2017. With a new head coach and revamped roster, the Steelers believe they can accomplish that feat and achieve even more.

The matchups against the Bengals might be even tougher, however, if they have to face an old friend. The Bengals were recently linked to former Steelers first-round pick and running back Najee Harris, who would add even more to what could be a top offense in the AFC.

Is Harris Joining Bengals?

Harris is currently a free agent, but there is a belief around the league that he will sign a one-year contract before the 2026 season kicks off. In a recent Bleacher Report article, Moe Moton named the Bengals and the Green Bay Packers as the top two landing spots for Najee.

On the back end of his prime years, Harris can still be an early-down contributor in a running back duo or platoon," he wrote. "He's not an explosive rusher, but his 6'1", 242-pound frame can be featured in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Keep in mind that Harris racked up 1,000-plus yards on the ground in four consecutive terms with the Steelers before his injury-shortened term with the Chargers."

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) sheds a tackle attempt by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Could Steelers Use Harris?

Fortunately in Pittsburgh, the running game is in a great spot. Jaylen Warren, who posted over 1,200 all-purpose yards in 2025, is joined by newcomer Rico Dowdle. Dowdle is coming off of his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, and is looking to make history as the first player in NFL history to record three straight with three different teams.

With all of that firepower at the top of the depth chart, plus second-year back Kaleb Johnson and rookie Eli Heidenreich fighting for a roster spot and veteran Travis Homer contributing to special teams, the running back room is full.

The Steelers valued Harris over the first four seasons of his NFL career. After all, he ran for four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons before injuries cut his 2025 short. Even with the value he offered, the Steelers don't have any more room for running backs on their roster.

Now, the Steelers just have to find a way to keep Harris from hurting their chances at running the AFC North once again.

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