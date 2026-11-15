Steelers Offense Gets Their Tight End Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news regarding the availability of one of their top skill position players ahead of a Week 10 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was added to the injury report and listed as questionable the day before the game with an illness, will be active vs. Cincinnati.

The Steelers appear closer to getting wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) back from the reserve/injured list. With both remaining out for the time being, however, Freiermuth's importance to the team's offense remains heightened for a crucial battle between two 6-2 AFC North foes.

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freiermuth's 2026 Season Thus Far

Following what was a bit of a lackluster 2025 campaign (486 yards, four touchdowns) for Freiermuth in his first year working with Aaron Rodgers, the hope was that he'd bounce back this season while continuing to build a stronger rapport with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Freiermuth was impressive during training camp and began the year on a high note with a 46-yard, one-touchdown performance in Pittsburgh's Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The 28-year-old has largely been inconsistent ever since, however, failing to break the 40-yard mark in a single game from that point on, outside of posting 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

All in all, Freiermuth is on pace for 499 yards and nine touchdowns this season, the latter of which would represent a career-high.

He's filled his role admirably and made more of an impact than he did a year ago, though it still feels like he has the potential to take his game up another level.

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) scores a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freiermuth's Domination of Bengals

Simply put, Freiermuth has owned Cincinnati throughout his career.

His 649 yards vs. the Bengals over 11 games is his most against any team by a wide margin, with his 349 yards vs. the Cleveland Browns marking his second-highest total in that regard.

Furthermore, Freiermuth's 111-yard, two-touchdown showing in the Steelers' Week 7 loss to Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football last season was just the second time in franchise history that a tight end finished a game with 100 or more receiving yards and two or more receiving touchdowns.

While he put up just 30 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 3 victory over the Bengals earlier this season, Freiermuth's history against Cincinnati should inspire some confidence that he can turn in another standout performance in primetime at Paycor Stadium.