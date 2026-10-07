Punturi Panic Meter: Steelers Reaching Boiling Point

PITTSBURGH -- Some losses sting more than others, and for the Pittsburgh Steelers, their Week 4 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns was just that.

Any AFC North loss is a difficult blow, but the Steelers were exposed in Week 4. Their flaws in the secondary were exploited repeatedly. Their offensive line's struggles were exacerbated by the Cleveland defensive front. Their aging quarterback never looked older.

Is it time to panic in Pittsburgh? Thankfully, the Punturi Panic Meter is a foolproof scale for measuring dread. Graded on a spectrum from 1 to 10, this is how different Steelers positions and roles grade as they prepare for a Week 5 battle against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ownership: 9.1

The Steelers are no longer the organization that created the standard for the NFL, and the majority of that falls on current ownership. The same old tired ways have brought this team nowhere since their 2011 Super Bowl loss to the Green Bay Packers.

If things don't get on track soon, there is seemingly no one left to blame.

GM: 8.6

Omar Khan was supposed to be the voice of reason, not a puppet for ownership. A cap guru who could make any extension work and a prime talent evalutor, he's now traded two bonafide talents for day two draft picks and failed to adequately replace them.

The clock is ticking on Omar Khan.

Wide Receiver: 7.6

No position is more worrisome in Pittsburgh than wide receiver. DK Metcalf finally had a 100-yard game on Thursday Night Football, but was that a breakout performance or a one-off? Behind him, veteran Michael Pittman Jr. and quarterback Aaron Rodgers aren't on the same page. Roman Wilson is the team's most reliable pass-catcher, but comes with a few mistakes that directly hurt the Steelers' cause. Rookie Germie Bernard can't find his way into meaningful snaps, despite playing well when he is given opportunities.

Special Teams: 7.45

What's going on with kicker Chris Boswell? The veteran is one of the best in Steelers history, but he's off to a poor start.

Boswell has the track record to suggest he will bounce back, but that can't be said for the rest of the special teams unit. Kick and punt returns are nonexistent, and they are giving up too many yards on kick-offs. Rookie Kaden Wetjen looks outmatched, despite being brought in specifically to be a playmaker on punt and kick returns.

Coaching: 7.0

Head coach Mike McCarthy said his team needed to clean up their own house, which is 100% true. But to admit that they needed a day of self-reflection heading into Week 5 doesn't send the brightest message. His offensive game plans have worked well once out of four tries so far. Meanwhile, the defense has struggled the past two contests, putting more pressure on defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy takes the field before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs: 7.1

Rounding out the top three most concerning roster positions is the secondary as a whole. Their cornerbacks are in serious jeopardy and in need of a leader. Veteran Jamel Dean is expected to miss some time with a lower-body injury, leaving Asante Samuel Jr. and rookie Daylen Everette as the primary outside corners. That's trouble.

Safety doesn't get any better. DeShon Elliott has yet to have his practice window opened, the first step in returning to game action, and it's not clear when the team will officially open said window. Meanwhile, Rayshawn Jenkins, brought in to help hold down the fort, has done nothing to prove he is still an NFL-capable safety. Rookie Robert Spears-Jennings is the best performer so far, and that's a bad sign moving forward.

Offensive Line: 6.4

The Steelers were supposed to have multiple Pro Bowl contenders along the offensive line, but the best player through four games is left guard Mason McCormick. Center Zach Frazier and left tackle Troy Fautanu have taken their licks, and rookie Max Iheanachor is learning on the job as the new right tackle. It's been a tough go for this group, and despite the promise and potential, there is real concern facing this unit.

Inside Linebacker: 6.3

What is even going on with Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson? It's like a tale of two linebackers week in and week out. One game they are all over the field, the next they are invisible. They can't operate like this all season, and it's beginning to be a huge issue.

Quarterback: 4.2

At 42 years old, Aaron Rodgers is far from the biggest concern, except for one area. His lack of mobility is costing him sacks as often as the offensive line is. He has to evade pressure more regularly to give himself a chance. If he can't, this offense is absolute toast.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) is introduced for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End: 2.1

Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth are dependable and available. They need to find more separation in the open field, but they remain low on the priority list for the offense. But when both are in the game plan, good things happen.

Outside Linebacker: 1.9

T.J. Watt has 4.5 sacks and Alex Highsmith has 3.0 sacks through four games, so it's hard to be too concerned with their production. The only question plaguing this group is how do they get Nick Herbig more involved, other than as an off-ball linebacker?

Running Back: 1.8

Without Rico Dowdle, Jaylen Warren has excelled. He's carried the ball 34 times in the past two games, compiling over 200 yards in the process. He's also been a heavy part of the passing game, receiving at least six targets in each game this season. Unless injuries stop him, Warren is the only player not worth worrying about.

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