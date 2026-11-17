PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' problems are systematic. Something they cannot change until ownership does. And ownership has no desire to run things differently, because somehow, they've convinced themselves that two words mean the same thing - and they don't.

"Competitive" and "contender" do not mean the same thing in the National Football League. One means you're the Pittsburgh Steelers, fighting for a winning record and a shot in the playoffs. The other means you're the Cincinnati Bengals, who are hoping their franchise quarterback can take them to the promise land with how well he's playing.

Art Rooney II refuses to "rebuild," and the Steelers aren't in need of a complete overhaul. What they need is patience. Something that Rooney refuses to display, and it 's causing the Steelers years of missed opportunity because of it.

Remember, as a child, your parents would tell you to practice patience? "Slow down," our moms and dads would say to us when we felt overwhelmed and like we needed to fix something immediately.

The Steelers are in desperate need of someone telling them to slow down.

Rooney seems to have this idea in his head that the Steelers can't go backward. He pushes that narrative to general manager Omar Khan, who then makes some of the worst decisions in the NFL.

It's a two-headed monster of poor decision-making, and it's unsolvable until one of them makes it stop.

DK Metcalf was a desperation trade and signing. Michael Pittman Jr. was as well. The revolving door at quarterback has become nauseating for Steelers fans, and Mike McCarthy is hinting that next year, instead of drafting someone and finally ending it, he's going to roll out Mason Rudolph to try and keep the team competitive.

But they won't be contenders.

Jan 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II speaks at a press conference at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers Way

The Steelers' problems start from the top down. And don't get it twisted, they won't always be evident. For the most part, Pittsburgh will win games, beat the teams they should and go on stretches where they look legit. But there will be plenty of reminders along the way.

Rooney is fighting the clock on retirement and it has to be hard to slow down when you understand there's not that much time left to go out in glory. But that's Khan's job to make sure the franchise is run the way a contending franchise is run, and he's simply not doing that.

The "Steelers Way" has lost its meaning and become something much worse than Rooney dreamt it would be. And maybe he's too blind to it to realize it's destroying any and all chances this team has at actually contending.

The system needs to change. Until it does, Pittsburgh won't be a real threat for a Super Bowl. And that starts with the two people making decisions.

Slow down. It'll do this organization years of good, and might find them their seventh Lombardi.