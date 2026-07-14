George Pickens Joining Steelers Biggest Rival?

PITTSBURGH -- George Pickens posted a very confusing, random, and shocking video on his Instagram this week, showing himself warming up in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform before a game. The post didn't make much sense, but Pickens certainly knows how to use his social media to troll the Pittsburgh fanbase.

He's done it before and, chance are, he'll do it again. But what if this time, he was trolling Pittsburgh while indicating something else?

For those who missed it, Pickens' Instagram story featured a simple video of him warming up in a Steelers uniform before a game. No highlights were included and Pickens doesn't even run a route during it; he's simply stretching.

In the background is where it gets interesting. Because Pickens and the Steelers are playing the Baltimore Ravens in the video, and maybe that's the hint we're all missing.

Pickens to Ravens?

This would be worst-case scenario for the Steelers. Not only would their challenge in the AFC North get harder, but their biggest enemy in Lamar Jackson may improve as well.

Jackson is 3-7 against the Steelers throughout his career, allowing Pittsburgh fans to dub the Steelers the "Lamar Killers." Sometimes, it feels true, but you always have to take into account that if Derrick Henry isn't clicking, this team is a one-man show with some support at wide receiver, but not a ton.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are fine wideouts in the NFL, but they're no George Pickens. Imagine an offense with Jackson, Henry, Mark Andrews, Pickens and then Flowers and Bateman? That's a scary matchup for any team. It's a huge cause of concern for the Steelers.

You can name any team in the National Football League, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns included, and none would be a worse landing spot (for the Steelers) for Pickens.

Time to Panic?

Chances are, Pickens was just trolling the Steelers. Or maybe he was actually missing his time in Pittsburgh.

Either way, it's not the highest likelihood that he's about to get traded to the Ravens. Maybe it's a possibility as he's set to play under the franchise tag and Dallas has a lot of high-end contracts already, but until trade rumors heat up, this can be somewhat ignored.

If it does happen, though, it's bad news for the defending AFC North champions. Pittsburgh's path to repeating would get a lot more difficult, while the Ravens become immediate contenders for a Super Bowl.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!