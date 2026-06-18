Steelers Weren't Changing George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers' handling of the entire George Pickens situation is back in full view.

Pickens, a second-round pick by the Steelers in 2022, was traded to the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft last offseason alongside a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2026 third-rounder (used on Drew Allar) and a 2027 fifth-round selection.

Following its acquisition of DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, who it then signed to a four-year extension worth $132 million, Pickens became more expandable for Pittsburgh as he headed into the final year of his rookie contract.

The organization never felt particularly likely to hand Pickens a new deal last offseason, with some reported attitude and behavioral concerns standing firmly in the way of a potential agreement, but he became an immediate high-level contributor for the Cowboys.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) reacts after a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While he posted 1,429 receiving yards (third-most in NFL) and nine touchdowns, however, Dallas chose to franchise tag Pickens and has not yet signed him to a new contract that would likely make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

Regardless, Pickens showed up at the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp this week, where he stated that he would play out the 2026 campaign on the franchise tag if necessary.

As a result, it may look on the surface as though the Steelers rushed into sending Pickens away considering he hasn't had a true contract dispute or hold-out in Dallas despite having a legit case for one.

Even as Pickens handles his situation with the Cowboys with grace and patience, though, Pittsburgh should have no regrets about how things played out with him.

The Steelers Did Not Jump The Gun With Pickens

In hindsight, did Pittsburgh get fair value for a player of Pickens' caliber, even in a contract year? No, but he also never reached the same heights with the Steelers that he did in his lone season with the Cowboys.

While it stung to see Pickens essentially reach his ceiling and establish himself as an elite receiver elsewhere, both he and Pittsburgh needed to move on from one another.

There were any number of eyebrow-raising instances throughout his three-year tenure with the Steelers, and with a history of moving receivers who may have overstayed their welcome, it always made sense for the organization to part ways with Pickens when they did.

While it's easy to say in the current moment that Pittsburgh should've held onto Pickens and extended him, that was never going to happen last offseason, especially after Metcalf got his massive new deal. It's also no guarantee that Pickens would've approached his contract situation in the same way with the Steelers as he has with Dallas.

Again, both sides need a change of scenery, and Pittsburgh shouldn't have any regrets about how things ultimately transpired.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!