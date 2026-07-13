George Pickens Shares Eye-Popping Steelers Video

George Pickens dropped a little nugget on social media that should gain the attention of Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

On his Instagram story, Pickens posted a video of himself from his time with the Steelers warming up ahead of a game against the Baltimore Ravens in the rain at M&T Bank Stadium.

George Pickens on Instagram 24 mins ago… 😳



Reunion soon? 👀



pic.twitter.com/TlKiZSOAYZ — PickensBurgh 🫡 (@PickensBurgh) July 13, 2026

Pickens is currently set to play on the franchise tag for the Dallas Cowboys, whom Pittsburgh traded him to last offseason, following a career year for the team in 2025 that saw him post 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on 93 receptions.

Should the 25-year-old fail to find common ground with the Cowboys on a long-term deal this summer or early next offseason, Pickens would subsequently become an unrestricted free agent and hit the open market in March 2027.

Due to NFL rules, the Steelers cannot reacquire Pickens in a trade until two full seasons pass from the time of the original transaction and thus aren't a candidate to land him before or during the 2026 campaign through such means should his relationship with Dallas sour in the short-term.

There's every chance in the world that Pickens is just trolling or posted the video without any ulterior motive. In fact, that's the likeliest truth in this situation.

Perhaps he really would be open to a reunion with Pittsburgh if the cards fall right, however, which would open up a whole can of worms for the organization.

Is Pickens Hinting at Anything, and Would the Steelers Ever Consider Bringing Him Back?

To reiterate, it's hard to imagine Pickens was hinting at any sort of future move or desire to don the black and gold again with his post.

While his time in Pittsburgh wasn't always the smoothest, he still spent the first three years of his career with the organization and was one of their most talented receivers in recent memory, logging 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns across 48 contests.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A change of scenery felt necessary for both parties leading up to the trade last offseason, though, and Pickens looked as though he found a home in Dallas playing alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

With just about no momentum in contract talks, and the Cowboys seemingly having no interest in moving Pickens, reaching free agency or getting the franchise tag placed on him once again are both distinct possibilities next offseason if Dallas remains hesitant to give him the chance to really cash in.

The Steelers' receiver corps is as impressive as it has been in quite some time, with DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard making up the core of the group while Roman Wilson has a chance to finally break out under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Every member of that unit is under contract next season as well, with Metcalf and Pittman Jr. carrying cap hits of $32.5 million and $26.06 million, respectively. Should both perform well while Bernard and even Wilson show promising signs as well, Pittsburgh may not want to rock the boat.

In a world where the offense sputters in what's shaping as Aaron Rodgers' last season and the Steelers remold their personnel around a potential rookie quarterback, however, maybe Pickens would come onto their radar either via trade or free agency if he were ever to be open to a return.

Again, Pickens' video almost certainly means nothing, but it's still an interesting hypothetical to ponder for the time being.

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